Woolworths takes its roast chook to new heights with this “smoky spin”

Woolworths is taking its beloved roast chicken and turning up the heat by introducing the Smokey BBQ Hot Roast Chicken.

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The supermarket sells approximately 20 million roast chooks every year, and has decided to add a new, limited-edition flavour to its rotation.

And it’s one that’s guaranteed to transform your lunches and dinners into something special.

“Our Woolies hot roast chook has been an Aussie family favourite since we first brought it into stores in 1960,” Woolworths’ Hot Roast Chicken Manager Isabella Di Moia said.

“They say variety is the spice of life, and our customers love it when we bring fresh flavours into the store. This latest limited-edition chook brings a tasty smoky spin on a classic.”

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Find out more about it below.

Woolworths has turned up the heat with its roast chicken range. (Credit: Woolworths)

What’s in Woolworths’ Smokey BBQ Hot Roast Chicken?

So, what sets this roast chook apart from the rest? Well, for starters, it’s packed with plenty of rich and dynamic flavours.

It’s seasoned with the unrivalled combination of garlic, paprika and cayenne pepper, and stuffed with a smoky BBQ-flavoured stuffing.

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So it is guaranteed to elevate any meal.

It also joins Woolworths’ other flavoursome hot roast chooks, including its Zeus Street Greek, Garlic Bread and BBQ Memphis, which are already adored by many.

Trust us when we say that the Smokey BBQ Hot Roast Chicken from Woolworths will be your next dinner obsession. (Credit: Woolworths) (Credit: Woolworths )

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When you can you buy the Smokey BBQ Hot Roast Chicken?

Woolworths’ Smokey BBQ Hot Roast Chicken can be bought in stores across Australia from Wednesday, March 25.

It cannot be purchased, or reserved online.

It will be available to purchase for just $14 pre chook.

Make sure you’re quick, though, because it’s only around for a limited time.

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