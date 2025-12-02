Create your own festive magic with Darrell Lea’s Christmas range

NEED TO KNOW Darrell Lea has unveiled its 2025 Christmas range.

has unveiled its 2025 Christmas range. The range includes sweets such as chocolate, liquorice, slices, bullets, and a make your own Rocklea Road .

. They are all made with sustainable sourced cocoa, and are 100 per cent palm oil free.

With Christmas just around the corner now, it seems everyone is looking for gifts for those hard-to-buy-for people on your list.

Darrell Lea’s Christmas range has all the best goodies, with something for just about everyone!

Read on to discover more about the range.

Darrell Lea’s exciting new hands-on kit to make your own Rocklea Road. (Credit: supplied)

Darrell Lea Make Your Own Rocklea Road

Darrell Lea has been making Christmas tastier for 98 years, with all our favourites returning to amp up the nostalgia (along with watching Love Actually on repeat).

An exciting new addition to the line-up this year is the Make Your Own Rocklea Road, a DIY kit allowing you to create your own version of the fan-favourite treat.

The sweet kit is packed with smooth milk chocolate, coconut coated marshmallows, crunchy roasted peanuts, as well as space for your very own festive touches. Just melt, mix, and set!

Some of the offerings from the Darrell Lea Christmas range. (Credit: supplied)

What else is in the Darrell Lea Christmas range?

Whether you’re looking for a teacher gift, stocking stuffers, a Secret Santa present or something to pop on the table for Christmas Day, Darrell Lea’s Christmas range has got you covered.

Plus, all products in the Christmas range are 100 per cent palm oil free and made with sustainably sourced cocoa, so you can feel good about your choices.

The range also includes:

🍫 Darrell Lea Rocklea Road Christmas Recipe 290g, RRP $18.00

🎅 Darrell Lea Nougat Christmas Pudding 150g, RRP $12.00

🎁 Darrell Lea Christmas Balls 150g, RRP $7.00

🎄 Darrell Lea Christmas Red & Green Liquorice 275g, RRP $5.50

🍫 Darrell Lea Caramel Snow Slice Gift Box 180g, RRP $10.00

🎅 Darrell Lea Coconut Ice Slice Gift Box 180g, RRP $10.00

🎁 Darrell Lea Allsorts Gift Box 600g, RRP $16.00

🎄 Darrell Lea Bullets Mix Raspberry Gift Box 400g, RRP $18.00

We’re partial to the nougat Christmas pudding! (Credit: supplied)

Where can I buy products from the range?

The Darrell Lea Christmas range is already available to purchase from leading retailers nationwide, including Woolworths, Big W, and Coles.

