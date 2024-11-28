Celebrity chef approved Xmas recipes that are *chefs kiss*

Christmas is just around the corner and it’s time to get your Christmas day menu sorted.

Advertisement

We’ve teamed up with three much-loved Aussie bakers and chefs who’ve shared their favourites with us.

Check them out below!

EMELIA JACKSON’S DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CANDY CANE COOKIES

This baking extraordinaire is no stranger to a good cookie. (Photo: Supplied)

MasterChef Australia 2014 winner and Dessert Masters 2024 contestant Emelia has a soul-warming Christmas cookie recipe for us.

Advertisement

“These are Christmas, wrapped in a neat little bow. I am fairly partial to the chocolate + mint combo, even more partial to Christmas Peppermint Bark, and even MORE partial to a double chocolate chip cookie. Put it all together and you get these festive beauties,” Emelia says.

See her at the Good Food and Wine Show Christmas Markets Melbourne (6-8 of Dec).

The perfect Christmas baking gift. (Photo: Supplied).

Ingredients:

Advertisement

180g unsalted butter, softened

110g light brown sugar

125 g caster sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp salt

190g plain flour

65g cocoa powder

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

200g dark chocolate chips

100g white chocolate chips

4 large or 60g candy canes, chopped into small pieces

To garnish

100g white chocolate, melted

5 candy canes, crushed

Method:

Preheat the oven to 160 C fan forced and line two baking trays with baking paper or silicone baking mats.

Cream together the butter, brown and caster sugars, and egg in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment until creamy and pale in colour. Add the vanilla and salt and mix to combine.

In a separate bowl, combine the plain flour, cocoa powder,r and bicarbonate of soda and whisk to combine. Add into the butter mixture and mix on low speed until just combined.

Finally, add in the chocolate chips and chopped candy cane pieces and mix to combine.

Divide into 50g balls and place onto the baking trays leaving plenty of space between for spreading. Bake the cookies for 14-15 minutes.

Sammy loves spending time with her family on Christmas. (Photo:Supplied).

SAMMY JAKUBIAK’S GREEN GODDESS DRESSING

My Kitchen Rules 2011 winner & Sydney’s Frank’s Deli founder Sammy has a refreshing twist on the classic Caeser salad.

Advertisement

Add this dressing to your Caesar salad – perfect at any Christmas dinner table. (Photo: Supplied).

Ingredients

1 cup mixed herbs (parsley, coriander, dill mint)

1/2 cup rocket or spinach leaves

2 spring onions (green parts only), chopped

2 tbsp tarragon leaves

100 g natural yoghurt

1 cup grated parmesan

1 tbsp whole-egg mayonnaise

1 garlic clove, finely grated

Half tsp sea salt

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp freshly cracked pepper

Method

Place all ingredients into a blender and blend till smooth. Add some extra lemon juice or vinegar if needed.

Use dressing on washed cos lettuce, with an extra grating of Parmesan, some pangrattato, crispy bacon, and a soft-boiled egg.

The dressing will last three days in the fridge.

Advertisement

Elliot recommends turning any leftover cream you have into homemade butter! (Photo: Supplied).

ELLIOT STYCHE’S PRE-CHRISTMAS NO-TIN MINCE PIES

Great Australian Bake Off Grand Finalist Elliot Styche shares his delicious homemade mince pies you won’t be able to resist!

“My no-tin mince pies are an absolute lifesaver when time and tools are tight! These can be whipped up at a friend’s place or wherever you might not have access to all your kitchen equipment!

To make these even easier, opt for store-bought pastry and filling if you really want to cut down on time,” says Elliot.

Advertisement

Sweet Pastry Ingredients:

560g plain flour

360g cold butter, diced

80g caster sugar

2 eggs

Zest of 2 oranges

Homemade Fruit Mincemeat Ingredients:

Store-bought or homemade; can be made ahead and stored in the fridge for months.

500g mixed dried fruit (sultanas, raisins, currants)

50g glacé cherries (optional, for extra sweetness)

50g dried cranberries

100g brown sugar

1 tsp mixed spice

1 tsp ground ginger

2 tsp ground cinnamon

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Zest and juice of 1 orange

1 medium apple, grated (any variety)

1 medium pear, grated (any variety)

½ cup brandy or rum (or orange juice for a non-alcoholic version)

1 tbsp extra brandy or rum (optional, for added depth)

The perfect anytime treat. (Photo: Supplied).

METHODS

Advertisement

Pastry Method:

Prepare the Pastry: In a large bowl, rub the cold butter into the flour until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

Add Flavors: Stir in the sugar and orange zest for a festive hint.

Combine: Add the eggs and mix until the dough just starts to come together. Don’t overwork it to keep the pastry tender.

Roll & Chill: Roll out the pastry to about 3mm (1/8 inch) thick between two sheets of baking paper, splitting it into two portions for easier handling. Chill the rolled pastry in the fridge for 30 minutes before cutting it out. Tip: Freeze the pastry for up to a month, perfect for prepping ahead!

Fruit Mincemeat Method:

Combine Ingredients: In a large pan, combine all the ingredients except the brandy.

Simmer: Cover the pan with a lid and simmer on low heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. This softens the fruits and allows the spices to infuse.

Add Brandy: Remove from heat and stir in the brandy (or your chosen liquid). Allow the mixture to cool completely, helping to meld the flavors together.

Flavor Tip: For the best flavor, let the mincemeat sit overnight in the fridge. If you’re in a pinch, it’s still delicious when used immediately, but the taste will deepen with time.

Store: Keep the mincemeat in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a month, ready to use whenever you’re baking!

Assembly Method:

Preheat the Oven: Set the oven to 170°C (350°F).

Cut & Fill: Roll out the chilled pastry to 3mm thickness and cut into circles. Place a spoonful of mincemeat filling in the center of each circle. TIP – If you’re not a fan of mincemeat, try using a favorite jam instead for a fruity twist. This is perfect for kids. I know I hated mince pies when I was younger!)

Seal: Brush the edges with egg yolk and either press around the edges with a fork or crimp with your fingers to seal. Make-Ahead Tip: freeze them for 10 minutes at this stage then, put them in an airtight container ready to grab and bake at any time.

Egg Wash & Sugar Sprinkle: Brush the tops with egg wash and sprinkle a little caster sugar on each pie.

Bake: Arrange on a baking tray and bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown.

Serve: Enjoy warm with a dusting of icing sugar for that festive finish.