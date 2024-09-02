The Great Australian Bake Off is back for a seventh season in 2024! The highly anticipated 10-part series is set to premiere in September, with episodes served up weekly.



Following the tragic passing of beloved host and comedian Cal Wilson in 2023, Cal will only appear in four episodes, leaving fellow host Natalie Tran to act solo for the remainder of the season.



“This year, Bake Off holds a special place in our hearts and allows us to truly celebrate Cal. This season is a tribute to her memory, the incredible tale,” Natalie said.

This season, 12 new contestants from around Australia will compete and take part in a range mouth-watering challenges that will test their skills and creativity.



Hosts Cal Wilson and Rachel Khoo alongside judges Darren Purchese and Natalie Tran. (Credit: Nick Wilson/Foxtel Group)

WHO ARE THE NEW JUDGES ON THE GREAT AUSTRALIAN BAKE OFF?

In 2024, global culinary icon Rachel Khoo and Australia’s pastry expert Darren Purchese will appear as judges on The Great Australian Bake Off alongside hosts Natalie Tran and the late, dearly missed Cal Wilson.

Wendy Moore, Executive Director, Entertainment Content and Channels, FOXTEL said: “Season Seven of The Great Australian Bake Off holds a special place in all our hearts. Cal’s passing was a devastating shock to the Bake Off family, and she is dearly missed by everyone who knew her.”



“Her deep love for this show and her unique blend of charisma and kindness brightened the shed every day.”



Despite Cal’s tragic passing, Rachel and Darren are excited for the upcoming season and are ready for the thrilling ride!

MEET THE BAKERS JOINING THE GREAT AUSTRALIAN BAKE OFF 2024

This season, there will be 12 new bakers taking place in the iconic Bake Off shed. Meet the 12 contestants below:

WHEN WILL THE GREAT AUSTRALIAN BAKE OFF 2024 PREMIERE?

The seventh season of The Great Australian Bake Off will premiere on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 8.30pm AEST.



Each episode will air weekly at this time.

WHERE CAN I STREAM THE GREAT AUSTRALIAN BAKE OFF?

You can stream The Great Australia Bake Off on FOXTEL and BINGE.



