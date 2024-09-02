  •  
Home Reality TV

All you need to know about The Great Australian Bake Off 2024

Meet the bakers!
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
Loading the player...

The Great Australian Bake Off is back for a seventh season in 2024! The highly anticipated 10-part series is set to premiere in September, with episodes served up weekly.

Following the tragic passing of beloved host and comedian Cal Wilson in 2023, Cal will only appear in four episodes, leaving fellow host Natalie Tran to act solo for the remainder of the season.

“This year, Bake Off holds a special place in our hearts and allows us to truly celebrate Cal. This season is a tribute to her memory, the incredible tale,” Natalie said.

This season, 12 new contestants from around Australia will compete and take part in a range mouth-watering challenges that will test their skills and creativity.

Keep scrolling for all you need to know about The Great Australian Bake Off 2024 from who will judge, the cast, and when and where to watch the upcoming season..

the great australian bake off 2024 hosts and judges
Hosts Cal Wilson and Rachel Khoo alongside judges Darren Purchese and Natalie Tran. (Credit: Nick Wilson/Foxtel Group)

WHO ARE THE NEW JUDGES ON THE GREAT AUSTRALIAN BAKE OFF?

In 2024, global culinary icon Rachel Khoo and Australia’s pastry expert Darren Purchese will appear as judges on The Great Australian Bake Off alongside hosts Natalie Tran and the late, dearly missed Cal Wilson.

Wendy Moore, Executive Director, Entertainment Content and Channels, FOXTEL said: “Season Seven of The Great Australian Bake Off holds a special place in all our hearts. Cal’s passing was a devastating shock to the Bake Off family, and she is dearly missed by everyone who knew her.”

“Her deep love for this show and her unique blend of charisma and kindness brightened the shed every day.”

Despite Cal’s tragic passing, Rachel and Darren are excited for the upcoming season and are ready for the thrilling ride!

MEET THE BAKERS JOINING THE GREAT AUSTRALIAN BAKE OFF 2024

This season, there will be 12 new bakers taking place in the iconic Bake Off shed. Meet the 12 contestants below:

the great australian bake off 2024 cast melisa chilimanzi
(Credits: Foxtel Group)

MELISA CHILIMANZI

AGE: 30
OCCUPATION: Digital Manager

“We love our sugar, we love our butter but most of all we love each other.”

the great australian bake off 2024 cast ADRIAN BARILA
(Credits: Nick Wilson/Foxtel Group)

ADRIAN BARILA

AGE: 28

OCCUPATION: Theatre Performer

“Anything can be saved.”

the great australian bake off 2024 cast VICKI PRIEST
(Credits: Nick Wilson/Foxtel Group)

VICKI PRIEST

AGE: 43

OCCUPATION: Government Officer

“Good food equals good mood.”

the great australian bake off 2024 cast arvin garcia
(Credits: Nick Wilson/Foxtel Group)

ARVIN GARCIA

AGE: 36

OCCUPATION: Nurse

“Cakes are memorable experiences.”

the great australian bake off 2024 cast molly cameron
(Credits: Nick Wilson/Foxtel Group)

MOLLY CAMERON

AGE: 16

OCCUPATION: School Student

“Get in there and see what happens!”

the great australian bake off 2024 cast JADEN BRIGGS
(Credits: Nick Wilson/Foxtel Group)

JADEN BRIGGS

AGE: 30

OCCUPATION: K’gari Tour Guide

“Don’t touch the oven!”

the great australian bake off 2024 cast RYAN FIEDLER
(Credits: Nick Wilson/Foxtel Group)

RYAN FIELDLER

AGE: 29

OCCUPATION: Learning Coordinator

“I didn’t follow the recipe, but I swear it’s good!”

the great australian bake off 2024 cast JILL CARNOVALE
(Credits: Nick Wilson/Foxtel Group)

JILL CARNOVALE

AGE: 70

OCCUPATION: Retired

“Give it a go!

the great australian bake off 2024 cast ELLIOT STYCHE
(Credits: Nick Wilson/Foxtel Group)

ELLIOT STYCHE

AGE: 34

OCCUPATION: Singing Teacher

“Flavour takes priority!

the great australian bake off 2024 cast DIMI JAYAWARDENE
(Credits: Nick Wilson/Foxtel Group)

DIMI JAYAMARDENE

AGE: 40

OCCUPATION: Early Childhood Teacher

“Always bake with love.”

the great australian bake off 2024 cast LAURINE BOWLEN
(Credits: Nick Wilson/Foxtel Group)

LAURINA BOWLEN

AGE: 36

OCCUPATION: 50s Dress Designer

“There’s no such thing as too much!”

the great australian bake off 2024 cast JASON VERNER
(Credits: Nick Wilson/Foxtel Group)

JASON VERNER

AGE: 34

OCCUPATION: Bartender

“Baking is a matter of precision and timing.”

WHEN WILL THE GREAT AUSTRALIAN BAKE OFF 2024 PREMIERE?

The seventh season of The Great Australian Bake Off will premiere on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 8.30pm AEST.

Each episode will air weekly at this time.

WHERE CAN I STREAM THE GREAT AUSTRALIAN BAKE OFF?

You can stream The Great Australia Bake Off on FOXTEL and BINGE.

Stream The Great Australian Bake Off on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW.

Stream The Great Australian Bake Off on Foxtel Now from $35/mth, with a 10-day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW.

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories