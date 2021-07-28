Hayley appeared on the show for Matt. Seven

The 25-year-old then went on to reveal exactly how her relationship with Will began, clarifying it was sparked before the reunion was filmed.

“I started my relationship with Farmer Will in December, before the reunion episode was filmed a few weeks later in January. He told me he wasn’t with Jaimee and Jaimee was in contact with me before the reunion.

“We’d started chatting online. [Then] I visited him at his house in Longwood and when our sexual relationship started. He told me he had feelings for me and I had feelings for him. From there, I saw him as often as I could, staying at his house for a few days at a time.”

Will left the show with Jaimee. Seven

Hayley went on to add that her feelings for the 39-year-old farmer were real.

“You must remember we went on this television show to find love. I thought I could have that with him.”

It wasn’t until after deciding to end things, having been contacted by another woman who also had feelings for Will, that Hayley learned she was pregnant.

“On the 2nd April I left his house thinking, ‘I’m never coming back, I’m done.’ The next morning I found out I was 6 weeks pregnant. I was terrified to tell him,” she wrote.

Hayley was surprised by Farmer Will's reaction. Seven

She went on to discuss Will's involvement in the pregnancy.

“I’ve tried to keep things amicable with him, to be clear on what his involvement with our child will be. I’ve asked him to all the appointments and he did come to the ultrasound.”

The Farmer Wants A Wife reunion is scheduled to air on August 11th at 7.30pm on Seven, and it is believed given the timings recounted by Hayley that Will is set to appear with his final pick, Jaimee.

Channel Seven has been contacted for comment.

