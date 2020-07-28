Farmer Neil had four ladies vying for his attention. Channel Seven

In a shock twist Neil revealed he didn’t feel that spark with Chantele, instead likening her to a friend.

“It ended up being two blokes leaning over the fence, talking about the sheep,” Neil explained.

Ouch.

Fans were NOT impressed.

“Move over Shakespeare. We have a new poet in our midst! I’m sure she LOVES being referred to as a bloke as well,” one user said of Neil’s harsh comparison.

“Farmer Neil did know that he didn’t HAVE to send a girl home?” another Twitter user wrote.

“Neil couldn’t see a future running two farms then,” a third commented.

Fans are calling for Chantele to return next season. Instagram

The shock exit had fans calling for Chantele to return in a female-led version of the dating series.

The issue around gender equality and the show only having produced male-led versions has already been a hot topic as it was brought back to our screens this year.

Not to mention a blatant lack of diversity.

But, farmer Chantele’s exit reignited the conversation.

“Awww put her back on the next season where she gets to pick from 8 farmers for a hubby,” one user wrote.

“I think next season we need Farmer wants a husband,” a second agreed.

“@FarmerAustralia hey can Chantele the gorgeous farmer get a spot. She deserves love. Our household loves her and thinks she deserves to have men fighting for her heart,” a third asked of the show.

“Can we get her on #farmerau for next series with 4 city dude,” a fourth added.

The spark wasn't there for Neil and Chantele. Channel Seven

Frankly, we’d love to see four city-slicking men roll up their sleeves and fight for the love of a country woman.

And it seems Chantelle is on board, in fact, she originally applied for the show hoping to be the farmer, not the wife.

“When I first applied I wanted to be the farmer, seemed fitting, but a wife I was to be,” she said in an emotional post show video.