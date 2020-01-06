Back in October friends of the Hello singer said she is obsessed with her weight loss mission.



“Nobody disputes she’s done brilliantly to lose this weight, but now it’s getting obsessive,” an insider told Radar Online at the time.



“If she left it as she is now that would be fine, but she’s talking about losing a bunch more and really pushing herself to get the body of an athlete.”



And their concerns don't stop there, as her friends fear she is pushing herself too hard.

Adele looked skinny at Drake's birthday party last month Instagram

“She’s eating bird-sized portions and working out non-stop in the gym – often up to three times a day!



“Fitness has turned into a real OCD obsession, but she can’t seem to do moderation at all,” said the insider.

Adele has lost over 20kg Getty

Adele and her husband Simon called time on their marriage earlier this year Getty

