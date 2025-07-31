Is this proof MasterChef judge Sofia Levin DISLIKED Sarah Todd?

Jaws were left on the floor when Sarah Todd was eliminated from the MasterChef kitchen earlier this week with many fans taking to social media to express their frustration.

“This season is obviously rigged,” one commented.

“Disappointing for sure,” another added

But in a twist no one saw coming, MasterChef viewers are now convinced that not only was Sarah unfairly sent home but that judge Sofia Levin wasn’t too sweet on the fan favourite from the beginning.

Viewers thought Sarah had the competition in the bag. (Credit: Instagram)

“Sofia always gave you the stink eye,” one eagle-eyed fan pointed out on Instagram.

“I will miss Sofia’s distain & the clear hatred she has for Sarah,” another chimed in.

In fact, some fans are so outraged by Sarah’s sudden exit that they’re even suggesting she replace Sofia as a judge on the popular cooking show.

“I think Sarah is too classy for MasterChef…then again she should be a judge on there.”

“It’s absolutely sad to see favouritism judgement for Laura,” another fan commented on one of Sofia’s recent Instagram posts.

Fans think the judges have been very harsh this season when it comes to judging. (Credit: Network Ten Publicity.)

“It’s been many time observing this. You guys are really awesome but this part is really hard to watch.”

Meanwhile, it seems Sarah’s protective boyfriend Declan Cleary all but confirmed Sarah had been unfairly targeted by the judges this season.

“Great job babe. You were by far the bravest, most creative and resilient chef in that kitchen in my eyes. I never stood a chance against you…” he captioned a series of photos of Sarah on Instagram following her elimination.

“Despite the undercurrents, the constant second-guessing, the moments that felt more like quiet resistance than support, you held your head high. You stayed true to who you are… fiercely creative, wildly intuitive, and never afraid to back yourself.”

This season of MasterChef has been rocked by claims of favouritism. (Credit: Network Ten)

This isn’t the first time the MasterChef judges have been slammed this season for appearing to favour some contestants over others.

“Sadly, it appears that you didn’t stand a chance,” a loyal viewer told Sarah.

“It’s clear to the audience as well, the judges except Jean Christophe, question the contestants in ways which could impact their confidence and state of mind. Callum and Laura are treated very differently,” another shared.