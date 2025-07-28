We officially have an air date for The Voice!

Fans of The Voice Australia can get excited, because the show is coming back in 2025!

The good news is, we won’t have to wait for long!

A new season means we also have a fresh line-up of superstar coaches, ready to guide this year’s hopeful contestants.

Find out everything you need to know below.

Sonia Kruger is back to host The Voice Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Who is hosting The Voice 2025?

Gold Logie winner Sonia Kruger is hosting the show once again.

Kate Miller-Heidke is returning to the show for a second year in a row. (Credit: Instagram)

Who are the coaches of The Voice 2025?

After Guy Sebastian announced his shock departure from the show after six years, the hunt was on to find the best coaches.

Kate Miller Heidke is returning for her second season as a coach, this time with a Logie nomination under her belt.

Her first stint on the show earned her a nomination in the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent category.

Speaking exclusively with New Idea, she said it was “surreal” to be up for the “rising star gong” at 43 years old.

“It’s lovely to know you can reinvent yourself somewhat,” she said with a laugh.

So, who else will be joining her?

Ronan Keating, Melanie Chisholm, Kate Miller-Heidke and Richard Max are going to mentor this year’s contestants on The Voice Australia. (Credit: Instagram)

Veteran coach Ronan Keating is throwing his hat in the ring once again.

Grammy winner Richard Marx is joining the star-studded line-up of coaches this year.

Having already worked with legends such as Barbara Streisand, Celine Dion and Cher, we’re sure he’s going to steer the contestants in the right direction.

And last but not least, they will all be joined by none other than Melanie C, aka Sporty Spice.

Reuben De Melo won The Voice Australia in 2024, with LeAnn Rimes as his coach. (Credit: Instagram)

When does The Voice Australia 2025 start?

The next season of The Voice will start on August 10 on Channel Seven and 7plus.