  •  
Advertisement
Home ENTERTAINMENT TV

Stranded on Honeymoon Island star launches R-rated business venture

A painful disaster turned into business venture for the reality star.
A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
Loading the player...

Painful experiences can often lead to business ventures.

Advertisement

And (un)luckily for Stranded on Honeymoon Island groom Mike Dawes, all it took was an unfortunate “tiny trimmer” manscaping accident.

“Five years ago I tore my b**lbags in half,” Mike, 38, reveals in a video on Instagram, adding “it was a traumatic experience”.

Mike stranded on honeymoon island
Mike stars on this season of Stranded in Honeymoon Island. (Credit: Channel Seven).

According to the video, five years after the incident, a friend introduced him to the wonders of hair removal cream – something Mike had never considered.

Advertisement

“Just use hair removal cream for five minutes – boom, baby balls!” Mike says his friend told him.

After trialling a range of creams on the market, Mike claims he wasn’t satisfied and wanted to start his own brand instead.

Thus, Baby Balls – Hair Removal Cream was born!

Hair removal cream for sensitive areas. (Credit: Baby Balls)
Advertisement

The website claims the product is “your gentle solution for smooth, hair-free skin in sensitive areas”.

At the time of writing, Baby Balls had 6 reviews and was rated 4.83 out of 5.

The company also sells a range of other products, including nasal strips, hair powder, and moisturiser.

Mike Amy
Amy and Mike bump heads a bit… will they last? (Credit: Channel Seven).
Advertisement

Alongside being an entrepreneur, according to his Instagram page, Mike hosts a motorsport-based adventure travel television show Wheelburn TV.

The Kiwi, who is matched with Amy on the reality dating show, labels himself as a “risk taker” who puts “100% into something”.

“I’ve made mistakes that I’ve grown from. I’m extremely hardworking, goal-driven, and motivated to be the best I can be,” he says, adding “I put everything into any project I do.”

Let’s just hope he isn’t missing his product too much while stranded on the island!

Advertisement

Where can I watch Stranded on Honeymoon Island?

Catch the show on Monday and Tuesday on Seven and 7Plus.

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

e harmony
A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
Celia Whitley Entertainment writer

Celia Whitley is New Idea's Entertainment Writer. After receiving her Bachelor of Communication Studies from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in 2015, she worked in radio and digital audio for several years - including hosting her own radio show. Her love for reality TV skyrocketed in 2020 when she was given the opportunity to host the official Bachelor and Bachelorette New Zealand podcast Can I Steal You For A Second?. In a bid to challenge herself and shake things up, Celia returned to study at a post graduate level at AUT University in 2022, and graduated with a Master of Communication Studies. She moved to Sydney shortly after in August 2024. Now, as a Kiwi living in Australia, she's got her pulse on all the latest local entertainment news from both sides of the ditch.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement