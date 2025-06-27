Painful experiences can often lead to business ventures.

And (un)luckily for Stranded on Honeymoon Island groom Mike Dawes, all it took was an unfortunate “tiny trimmer” manscaping accident.

“Five years ago I tore my b**lbags in half,” Mike, 38, reveals in a video on Instagram, adding “it was a traumatic experience”.

Mike stars on this season of Stranded in Honeymoon Island. (Credit: Channel Seven).

According to the video, five years after the incident, a friend introduced him to the wonders of hair removal cream – something Mike had never considered.

“Just use hair removal cream for five minutes – boom, baby balls!” Mike says his friend told him.

After trialling a range of creams on the market, Mike claims he wasn’t satisfied and wanted to start his own brand instead.

Thus, Baby Balls – Hair Removal Cream was born!

Hair removal cream for sensitive areas. (Credit: Baby Balls)

The website claims the product is “your gentle solution for smooth, hair-free skin in sensitive areas”.

At the time of writing, Baby Balls had 6 reviews and was rated 4.83 out of 5.

The company also sells a range of other products, including nasal strips, hair powder, and moisturiser.

Amy and Mike bump heads a bit… will they last? (Credit: Channel Seven).

Alongside being an entrepreneur, according to his Instagram page, Mike hosts a motorsport-based adventure travel television show Wheelburn TV.

The Kiwi, who is matched with Amy on the reality dating show, labels himself as a “risk taker” who puts “100% into something”.

“I’ve made mistakes that I’ve grown from. I’m extremely hardworking, goal-driven, and motivated to be the best I can be,” he says, adding “I put everything into any project I do.”

Let’s just hope he isn’t missing his product too much while stranded on the island!

Where can I watch Stranded on Honeymoon Island?

Catch the show on Monday and Tuesday on Seven and 7Plus.

