WHOOPS! Did Sam Pang accidentally reveal who he wants to win the Gold Logie?

The TV WEEK Logie’s are just days away. And if you’re not tuning in to see all the glitz and glam from the red carpet or to watch your favourite Aussie celeb, take home one of the coveted awards – then we promise you, host Sam Pang’s opening monologue alone will be worth it.

Advertisement

The much-loved comedian – who is known for his brutal takedowns of celebrities – will take centre stage for the third year in a row and has warned no one is safe as he prepares to deliver more ‘did he really just say that’ moments than ever before.

Sam Pang won’t be holding back when it comes to his opening monologue. (Credit: Network Ten)

So, while we (and the rest of the Australia) can’t wait to hear what jaw dropping jokes he has ready for Karl Stefanovic, it seems Sam may have already put his foot in it by accidentally revealing who he wants to take home the Gold.

Internet sleuths are convinced the Have You Been Paying Attention favourite is hoping ABC presenter Lisa Millar wins the nights big award after the pair were spotted hanging out together this week.

Advertisement

Lisa Millar gifted Sam Pang with some Muster Dog toys. (Credit: Instagram)

Taking to Instagram, Gold nominee Lisa couldn’t contain her excitement as she shared a fun snap of her with Sam from behind the scenes of ABC News Breakfast where the duo recently appeared to talk about TV’s night of nights.

“This could be incriminating evidence of me gifting @musterdogstoys to our Logies host Sam Pang in return for gentle treatment on Sunday night. Or it could just be me giving the nicest guy around a great gift,” Lisa hilariously captioned the July 1 snap.

Clearly joking, fans were still quick to show their support for Lisa – who is up for Gold for the very first time.

Advertisement

“Job donex2 he…and me…go well, Lisa,” one follower commented.

“We voted for you lovely lady,” added another.

Who will take home to coveted award? (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, in a chat with News.com.au ahead of his big TV moment, Sam hinted he will most likely be poking fun at The Project and Neighbours but has no interest in Robert Irwin or recently axed Australian Survivor host Jonathan LaPaglia (Um, yeah right!).

Advertisement

Sam also issued this warning to anyone in the auditorium.

“I think it’s in their best interest just to laugh along, otherwise they’re the story about how they can’t take a joke! [They] should enjoy it, it’s not mean-spirited, I’m having fun,” he said.