My Kitchen Rules fans convinced huge clue reveals Michael’s fate in elimination cook-off

My Kitchen Rules fans are convinced they have worked out who will be going home in next week’s elimination.

During Tuesday night’s episode, Michael and Rielli landed in the bottom two alongside Danielle and Marko, with the teams set to fight for their place in the competition in Monday’s elimination cook-off.

Though the result is still under wraps, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a major clue that they think has revealed self-proclaimed “Meat Master” Michael’s fate.

A teaser trailer at the end of the episode showed one team making a major gaffe which could cost them their position in the competition.

My Kitchen Rules fans are convinced they have figured out Michael and Rielli’s fate in the elimination cook-off. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Could an incredible slip-up mean the end of the road for one team?” the tense voiceover teased as the sound of a plate clattering to the ground was heard.

Though the moment wasn’t shown on screen, fans have been speculating that Michael will drop his main course on the floor in Monday’s episode, resulting in his elimination.

“It looks like he drops his meat on the floor in tonight’s episode. That could mean instant elimination,” one fan wrote.

“Funny how he drops the meat,” another shared.

A third said, “I’m so glad they are in the elimination round next week. I also saw the shorts when he dropped the meat. Go Danielle and Marko. Kick ‘em to the curb.”

“He gets eliminated next week when he drops his meat onto the floor with no time to redo,” a fourth theorised.

Rielli was left in tears after they landed in the bottom two on Tuesday night. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The teaser trailer also showed Michael being humbled by his rivals as he apologised to them all for his opinionated remarks over the weeks as he found himself in the hot seat.

For the first time this year, the other teams have a say in who goes home as they are judging the elimination cook-offs alongside Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel.

With Lol and Lil, and Mark and Tan hinting that they wanted to give the “Meat Master” a taste of his own medicine, he apologised to the teams prior to the judging.

“I’m so sorry if I’ve ruffled any feathers,” he told the group ahead of the cook-off, prompting laughter from the room.

On Tuesday night, Michael and Rielli failed to impress with their bacon and pea gnocchi during the Woolworths challenge at Kitchen Headquarters.

Rielli was left in floods of tears as their gnocchi left the judges underwhelmed and was described as being more like “mashed potato”.

They will be competing against Danielle and Marko for their place in the competition. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“It’s not shocking, but it doesn’t make it easier to hear,” Rielli admitted after finding out she and Michael would face the cook-off.

After the dessert round, Danielle and Marko also found themselves in the firing line after their strawberry crumble ranked the lowest.

“The strawberries were acidic, and as you cook strawberries, they give a lot of water, and that made your crumble soggy instead of crispy,” Manu told the pair.

It was a lucky escape for Lol and Lil, who almost faced the cook-off for the second week in a row after facing off against Anne and Maree on Monday night.