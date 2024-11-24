The MasterChef Dessert Masters 2024 winner is John Demetrios

For several weeks Australia’s most highly acclaimed pastry chefs, dessert wizards, and cake connoisseurs have battled it out for the glory of winning the second season of MasterChef Dessert Masters.

From industry icons to top pastry chefs, chocolate experts, baking superstars, and more, this ten-strong cast of contestants has whisked it all in countless crazy challenges set upon them by judges Amaury Guichon and Melissa Leong.

Unfortunately, while each and every contestant has blown viewers away with their incredible dessert creations, only one could follow in the footsteps of 2023 winner Garreth Whitton, and take home the life-changing $100,000.

Your 2024 ‘Dessert Master’ is John Demetrios. (Credit: Channel 10)

This year, it was MasterChef: Back to Win winner Emelia Jackson, Omnia Executive Pastry Chef John Demetrios, and pastry chef and artisanal dessert store GLACE owner Christy Tania in the final three.

The trio was tasked by the judges as well as season one contestants Adriano Zumbo, Kirsten Tibballs, and inaugural winner Gareth Whitton to prepare a complex dessert that was inspired by ‘iconic Australian colours.’

For their efforts, Christy was awarded 30 points out of 40, “choux queen” Emelia was awarded 36 out of 40 and John was awarded 38 out of 40 – securing him the win.

“Congratulations John you are our Dessert Master,” a thrilled Melissa exclaimed, much to the disbelief of John who became visibly emotional.

“I can’t believe it. I’m shaking like when I walked in. I’m super proud. It’s going to take a couple of days for this to feel real,” John responded.

Stay tuned for our exclusive interview with John.