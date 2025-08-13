“Rigged from the start”: MasterChef fans slam 2025 finale

MasterChef Australia has officially come to an end for another season, and fans are divided about this year’s outcome.

In a nail-biting finale, Laura Sharrad held up the trophy, having beaten Callum Hann by seven points.

Throughout the season, Laura has faced backlash for her dishes and for being featured too much, with fans accusing her of being a favourite.

Callum and Laura were favourites throughout the Back to Win season. (Credit: Channel 10)

“Such blatant favouritism”

From the start, the Adelaide local was tipped to win, where she stayed in the top spot in Sportbet’s betting odds.

“LOL as if we didn’t see it coming.. #rigged Such blatant favouritism has never been seen in MasterChef’s history,” one fan commented on Facebook after the finale.

“She was the judge’s favourite, knew they would pick her, Callum was a much better cook,” another added.

During the finale, Laura and Callum scored 38 out of 40 during the first challenge, so it came down to the pressure test.

Tasked with recreating a dessert by Michael Llamanzares- Aspiras, neither of their dishes was perfect.

During the tasting, the judges spoke about the imperfections in each dish, but when they revealed their scores, criticisms about Laura’s dish were not addressed in the episode.

“Funny how Laura’s flaws weren’t mentioned, only Callum’s. The only fair judge on MasterChef is Jean-Christophe when he gets a chance to talk,” another fan said.

Another vented with: “Laura had to win – she couldn’t be the bridesmaid again! They ripped to shreds Callum’s pressure test but not hers …you kinda knew then the scales were tipped!”

Loyal watchers also said dishes should be tasted blindly, so there is no possible bias. Others said her first dish was too simple and did not deserve high scores.

Others praised Laura’s perseverance and determination during the competition and MasterChef Australia finale. (Credit: Channel 10)

“She is an inspiration”

However, others also rushed to her defence.

One fan criticised another for saying she won because Jock mentored her, was Andy’s favourite, a new mum, and came second twice.

“The fact she could even compete as a new mum is admirable!” they said.

“Double time runner-up – would you invest the time and energy, risk missing out again? She has stamina and perseverance! God bless her for not giving up. She is an inspiration.”

Another said she won fair and square.

“The amount of hate toward Laura from females is astonishing. She’s a superb cook who has her own restaurants in SA. As is Callum. Can only be one winner,” they said.

