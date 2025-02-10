Former Married at First Sight contestant Tori Leigh Adams is a Gold Coast girl now.

The former Melbournian packed up and moved states to be with her partner Jack Dunkley shortly after appearing on the reality show.

Speaking to New Idea, she confirms she is loving her new sunshine-filled life.

“The lifestyle that you can create here is just unmatched,” she says.

While they were a controversial couple during their time on the show, Tori and Jack have ignored the critics and happily continued their relationship and life together.

“It’s just us and it’s just really nice,” Tori says. “Nothing’s overly complicated. We’ve just created this really lovely, lovely life together.”

Tori says her and Jack’s life on the Gold Coast is “lovely” and not complicated. (Credit: Instagram)

Pressure cooker

As one of the few success stories from their season of MAFS, Tori says she was aware that her relationship with Jack was only going to “start properly” after leaving the show.

“When you are filming MAFS, you’re in such, I guess, a pressure cooker,” she says.

“So to come out of it and just kind of take a big deep breath and feel like ‘Okay, let’s go start this relationship properly'”.

Tori says she feels lucky as there were few teething problems moving in together, with their aesthetics being similar and both being clean people.

As seen on Tori’s Instagram, they also like to work out together.

“I’ve always been into my health and fitness,” she says. “But to meet someone who lives and breathes a healthy lifestyle, it just all made so much sense.”

Tori and Jack met on the 2024 season of Married at First Sight. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The new season

Tori admits that she originally tried to avoid watching the 2025 season of MAFS, but is yet to miss an episode.

“I am hooked,” she admits.

However, the MAFS alum admits that her experience has left her watching it from a different lens.

“I watched MAFS before I was on it, and I would just take everything that I saw as what had happened,” she says.

“I watch it now and I’m just like, oh sh*t, ‘Is he really like that?’ or ‘Did he really say it like that?’ And I’m just so conflicted with what is actually happening.”

Admitting that her past experience on the show is hindering her experience, she also admitted to speaking to some of the current contestants.

“We’ve spoken to Dave and Jamie,” she says. “We’ve spoken to them a few times through filming.”

“Dave’s a Melbourne boy, so always back our fellow Melbournians, and look, he’s lovely. Jamie, you know, seems really lovely as well.”

Tori reveals she’s spoken to Jamie and Dave while they were filming. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Absolute disaster

Tori has some simple advice for this season’s contestants: “Stay true to yourself.”

“Stick to your guns if you’re being portrayed a certain way on TV, do not lean into it,” she says. “Stay true to you and if it completely contradicts what we’re seeing on TV, that’s totally fine.”

“Have fun,” she adds. “It was the craziest three months of my life, but I would not take it back for anything, and I would do it again.”

And as for her and Jack, does she think getting her relationship started on MAFS makes them a stronger couple?

“I don’t think the show made us stronger,” Tory says. “I think the show just made us tap into some strength and resilience that we probably didn’t think we’d have to tap into.”

“The show set us up to be an absolute disaster, to be honest.”

