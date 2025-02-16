MAFS EXCLUSIVE: Brave bride Katie fights back!

After her marriage broke down with self-proclaimed “nice guy” groom Tim Gromie Married At First Sight star Katie Johnston has been stoically putting herself – and other women – first.

She was recently spotted enjoying some alone time out in the bright Queensland sun, dressed in a flowy and brightly coloured floral dress and walking two dogs near her oceanside home on the Sunshine Coast.

“Katie’s taken some time to regroup and plan her next move,” an insider source tells New Idea.

“She’s not going to let her treatment by Tim get her down for long.”

It wasn’t the fairytale ending Katie hoped for when she was on MAFS. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The 37-year-old is clearly still processing her time on the small screen.

After going through what seemed like hell and back with the rejection she received from Tim, 38, in front of the whole country, Katie is turning her painful experience into something positive.

As reported by Yahoo! Lifestyle, she has been working on a free online course that aims to help women understand toxic traits in potential partners – and themselves.

The course also aims to provide educational tools for building confidence and self-esteem.

“She’s determined to help other women,” our source adds.

Despite a difficult time in the experiment, Katie has exciting plans for the future! (Credit: Channel Nine)

This comes as Channel Nine released Katie’s heartbreaking original audition video – in which she says her last relationship ended because her partner wanted to move back to Colombia.

“I checked in with him a couple of months later, and he was like, ‘Oh, now’s probably a good time to tell you I’m seeing someone and I’m [still] in Australia…” she says, adding, “Now he’s married to her with two kids, I think.”

“It derailed me so much,” she added.

When asked about her dreams for the future, the reality TV then also revealed that having a husband and kids wasn’t “something I let myself dream of.”

Here’s hoping things look up in the future!