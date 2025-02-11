Every year, Married at First Sight brides and grooms are expected to keep their lips sealed about their storylines so they can unfold without spoilers, but this does not always go to plan!

This year is no exception with Jacqui Burfoot confessing she has moved on and is in a happy relationship, while her relationship with Ryan Donnelly is still happening on screen.

So that means the ambitious couple is not a match made in heaven after all!

From an awkward wedding with Ryan dropping her during their first dance, to conflicts about the photo-ranking challenge, it has not been smooth sailing for these two.

Find out what Jacqui said below.

Jacqui and Ryan both had high expectations when it came to each other. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who is Jacqui Burfoot from MAFS 2025 dating?

The MAFS Gossip Instagram page has shared a screenshot of a photo of Jacqui, with text elaborating on her time on the show, and the public’s perception of her.

“I agree – my character makes no sense – that’s not my fault – blame the editors!” she said.

“More than happy to spill the tea so you can get to know the real me and my story!”

The 29-year-old then went on to say she “signed up for an unfiltered, raw, real marriage experiment aka/ documentary”, and was ready to find a life partner on the show.

In order to connect with her match, she wanted to take the experiment seriously and have fun in the process, but admitted to playing it up “a tiny bit” for the cameras!

Jacqui and Ryan are one of the most controversial couples to ever appear on MAFS. (Credit: Channel Nine)

While she has been on the show, the consultant has come under fire for repeatedly speaking about her achievements and faced backlash from viewers about her expectations.

Determined to set the record straight, she said she was not interested in looks and was after someone who was smart and emotionally intelligent.

She also debunked her comment about not liking Staffies during her wedding to the self-proclaimed “warrior”, clarifying she loved all dogs, admitted she was “deeply insecure”, and was ready to settle down with a family.

When it came to her mystery boyfriend, she revealed her partner was someone who was kind, considerate, intelligent, and a good person – exactly what she asked for.

“Sometimes miracles happen because today I am in fact in happy and in a loving long-term relationship!” she gushed.

