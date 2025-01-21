Former Married at First Sight groom Timothy Smith has announced that he will be stepping into politics.

Advertisement

The season 11 contestant made the announcement on Monday on Instagram where revealed his plans to run as an independent candidate in the 2025 Australian federal election as he wanted to make a change for his community.

“I’ve officially thrown my hat into the ring, to run for Minister of Parliament, for the city of Melbourne, for the upcoming federal election,” the 52-year-old said in the video.

“Let’s make a change. The time is now.”

He added that he already has a campaign manager, is working on projects, looking into issues, and speaking to people.

Advertisement

Followers were quick to express their support, with many Melbournites commenting that he already had their votes.

Interstate fans even mentioned they wished they could vote for him!

With Timothy’s journey into politics, one follower requested he look to “fix the crime on Chapel Street”, which he said was one of his top three priorities.

Advertisement

MAFS castmates have also sent him luck.

Season five bride Sara Roza wished him all the best and asked what policies he would focus on.

Fellow groom Michael Felix, who was on the show alongside Timothy on the show, said it was a “huge step”.

Friend and MAFS contestant Jonathan McCullough also shared his support for his castmate’s next move.

Advertisement

“On you legend! Fight for the little guys!” he commented on the video.

Timothy was on the eleventh season of MAFS in 2024. (Credit: Channel Nine)

So far, Timothy has not shared anything else about other plans for his campaign, and a date has not been set for the election.

He said he would make more announcements about his campaign in due course on different platforms.

Advertisement

The Victorian uses his social media platforms to speak about mental health and share his travels and videos of his dogs.

He has also spoken candidly about his time MAFS, what it was like losing his parents and flying helicopters.