It may be fifteen years since Game of Thrones first gripped the world, but the obsession with Westeros shows absolutely no sign of cooling down.

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House of the Dragon is back for its third season in 2026 — and with a fourth already locked in for 2028, the Targaryen saga is far from over.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know.

House of the Dragon season three premieres in June. (Credit: HBO Max)

Is season 3 of House of the Dragon out yet?

Not yet, but the wait is almost over.

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Season three of House of the Dragon debuts Monday, June 22, exclusively on HBO Max.

The eight-episode season will air weekly, with the finale landing on August 10.

Emma D’Arcy returns in the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen. (Credit: HBO Max)

Is House of the Dragon season 3 coming in 2026?

House of the Dragon season three is one of the most anticipated shows of 2026.

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Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and follows the story of House Targaryen — the great dragon-riding dynasty whose internal war for the Iron Throne tore the realm apart.

For those who need a refresher: Game of Thrones ran for eight seasons and 73 episodes, ending with Bran Stark as the first elected ruler of the Six Kingdoms.

House of the Dragon takes us back to a time when the Targaryens still ruled, and shows exactly how it all began to unravel.

A fourth season has already been confirmed for 2028, so there is plenty more story still to tell.

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James Norton joins the cast of House of the Dragon season three as Lord Ormund Hightower. (Credit: HBO Max)

Who will be in House of the Dragon season 3?

The core cast returns for season three, led by Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, and Olivia Cooke.

They are joined by Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

New and returning faces also include James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, Abubakar Salim, Tom Cullen, Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler, Joplin Sibtain, and Barry Sloane.

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Get ready to explore another era in Westeros history. (Credit: HBO)

What is House of the Dragon about?

Based on George R.R. Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood‘, House of the Dragon introduces viewers to a new generation of Targaryens, including King Viserys, who controversially names his daughter Rhaenyra heir after he is unable to produce a son.

After his wife (Rhaenyra’s mother) Aemma dies during childbirth, the King remarries a much younger Alicent Hightower, who gives the ailing King a male heir – a challenge to Rhaenyra’s claim on the Iron Throne.

While we don’t want to spoil anything from seasons one and two, it’s easy to imagine the type of chaos that ensues with multiple contenders fighting for their right to rule Westeros, especially with dragons involved.

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Matt Smith portrays Daemon Targaryen. (Credit: Warner Bros)

How many seasons will there be of House of the Dragon?

Shortly after the season two finale aired, showrunner Ryan Condal revealed that the prequel series would come to an end with season 4.

When will House of the Dragon Season 3 premiere?

Season three of House of the Dragon premieres on Monday, June 22, exclusively on HBO Max.

Where can I watch House of the Dragon in Australia?

If you are looking to re-jog your memory with the events of seasons one and two, ahead of season three, you’re in luck!

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House of the Dragon seasons one and two are available to stream in Australia on HBO Max.