  •  
Advertisement
Home ENTERTAINMENT TV

The best honeymoon island resorts that turn up the romance

All the stunning islands you'd rather be right now
A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
Loading the player...

We’re currently seeing some of the most pristine waters and stunning beaches in one of our new favourite reality TV series – Channel 7’s Stranded on Honeymoon Island.

Advertisement

And, while we sit watching it from the southern hemisphere, rugged up in our blankets on the couch – we can all agree we’d much rather be out paddling away in the sunshine.

The majority of the show (aside from the speed-dating event) was filmed on Fiji’s stunning Mamanuca Islands.

We’ve collated five favourite honeymoon island resorts in stunning locations we’d love to be stranded on right now.

The best honeymoon island resorts to book now

Tadrai
Island resorts HAVE to have a bath with a view! (Photo: Luxury Escapes)

Tadrai Island Resort

Mana Island, Fiji

This resort is amid Fiji’s world-famous Mamanuca Islands – as close to the TV show as you can get.

Surrounded by four secluded beaches on Mana Island, the breathtaking views from the beachfront villas will have you never wanting to leave!

This adults-only luxurious resort is only open to ten guests – and we can’t forget the all-inclusive dining and unlimited free-flow drinks…

So this definitely ticks the boxes when it comes to relaxing at island resorts.

bOOK HERE
tokoriki
An escape to the jungle. (Credit: Luxury Escapes)

Tokoriki Island Resort

Tokoriki Island, Fiji

Stay in a traditional bures or villa, surrounded by lush greenery, at this five star award-winning resort.

Each one offers a taste of secluded serenity with modern Fijian-inspired design elements. 

You can enjoy delicious cocktails and world-class dining at this adults-only beachside retreat.

BOOK HERE
RAROTONGA
It would be hard for us to want to get out of this pool! (Photo: Luxury Escapes)

Little Polynesian Resort

Rarotonga Adults-Only Beachfront Bliss

Soak up and relax in the sun at this adults-only resort (and with a pool like that, we’d never want to leave).

Set in in the secluded stunning Rarotonga, here you can escape the ordinary and find a slice of Polynesian paradise.

The perfect spot to relax and read a book in the sun we think.

BOOK HERE
Aitutaki
Wake up and jump straight into crystal clear waters. (Photo: Luxury Escapes)

Pacific Resort Aitutaki

Aitutaki, Cook Islands

A true taste of heaven just a short flight from Rarotonga.

Ensure maximum privacy and seclusion in one of the 29 intimate beachfront bungalows

And in the morning, jump into a kayak and explore the scenery!

Of all of the island resorts, this is one you cannot go past!

BOOK HERE
Advertisement
maldives
This is one of those island resorts you cannot resist. (Photo: Luxury Escapes)

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa

Maldives

Embrace pure paradise in the Maldives.

With stunning views from every angle, here you can enjoy some of the best snorkelling in the area.

Declared the Maldives’ Leading Honeymoon Resort at the World Travel Awards 2024… we wouldn’t mind getting stuck here for a few weeks!

bOOK HERE
Advertisement
A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
Celia Whitley Entertainment writer

Celia Whitley is New Idea's Entertainment Writer. After receiving her Bachelor of Communication Studies from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in 2015, she worked in radio and digital audio for several years - including hosting her own radio show. Her love for reality TV skyrocketed in 2020 when she was given the opportunity to host the official Bachelor and Bachelorette New Zealand podcast Can I Steal You For A Second?. In a bid to challenge herself and shake things up, Celia returned to study at a post graduate level at AUT University in 2022, and graduated with a Master of Communication Studies. She moved to Sydney shortly after in August 2024. Now, as a Kiwi living in Australia, she's got her pulse on all the latest local entertainment news from both sides of the ditch.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement