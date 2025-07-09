We’re currently seeing some of the most pristine waters and stunning beaches in one of our new favourite reality TV series – Channel 7’s Stranded on Honeymoon Island.
And, while we sit watching it from the southern hemisphere, rugged up in our blankets on the couch – we can all agree we’d much rather be out paddling away in the sunshine.
The majority of the show (aside from the speed-dating event) was filmed on Fiji’s stunning Mamanuca Islands.
We’ve collated five favourite honeymoon island resorts in stunning locations we’d love to be stranded on right now.
The best honeymoon island resorts to book now
Tadrai Island Resort
Mana Island, Fiji
This resort is amid Fiji’s world-famous Mamanuca Islands – as close to the TV show as you can get.
Surrounded by four secluded beaches on Mana Island, the breathtaking views from the beachfront villas will have you never wanting to leave!
This adults-only luxurious resort is only open to ten guests – and we can’t forget the all-inclusive dining and unlimited free-flow drinks…
So this definitely ticks the boxes when it comes to relaxing at island resorts.
Tokoriki Island Resort
Tokoriki Island, Fiji
Stay in a traditional bures or villa, surrounded by lush greenery, at this five star award-winning resort.
Each one offers a taste of secluded serenity with modern Fijian-inspired design elements.
You can enjoy delicious cocktails and world-class dining at this adults-only beachside retreat.
Little Polynesian Resort
Rarotonga Adults-Only Beachfront Bliss
Soak up and relax in the sun at this adults-only resort (and with a pool like that, we’d never want to leave).
Set in in the secluded stunning Rarotonga, here you can escape the ordinary and find a slice of Polynesian paradise.
The perfect spot to relax and read a book in the sun we think.
Pacific Resort Aitutaki
Aitutaki, Cook Islands
A true taste of heaven just a short flight from Rarotonga.
Ensure maximum privacy and seclusion in one of the 29 intimate beachfront bungalows
And in the morning, jump into a kayak and explore the scenery!
Of all of the island resorts, this is one you cannot go past!
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa
Maldives
Embrace pure paradise in the Maldives.
With stunning views from every angle, here you can enjoy some of the best snorkelling in the area.
Declared the Maldives’ Leading Honeymoon Resort at the World Travel Awards 2024… we wouldn’t mind getting stuck here for a few weeks!