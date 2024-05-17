Fans rejoice as Netflix reveals they have ordered a long-awaited sequel to Happy Gilmore, almost 30 years after the original film was released.

Netflix shared the news at an upfront event in New York in May 2024, confirming that Adam Sandler will return to his role from the 1996 film as the hockey-turned-golf player.

Apart from this, no details about the plot, which stars will return, and who will write and direct the sequel have been divulged.

Rumours of Happy Gilmore 2 first started in March 2024 when Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in the first film, said that a sequel was in the works during his appearance on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan radio show.

“I saw Adam about two weeks ago … And he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2,” he said. However, fans took this with a grain of salt.

It wasn’t until Drew Barrymore texted Adam while shooting an episode of her talk show that he confirmed that the new film was “in process.”

“This just in, I have breaking news…. I’ll just say this, from my source, that (Happy Gilmore 2) is in process,” she said.

While we wait for Happy Gilmore 2 to be released, it’s time to rewatch the fan-favourite comedy film starring Adam himself, Ben Stiller, Julie Bowen, Frances Bay, Kevin Nealon, and Carl Weathers.

Where to watch Happy Gilmore

Happy Gilmore is thankfully available on various Australian streaming services.

You can stream Happy Gilmore on Prime Video, BINGE, and Paramount Plus.