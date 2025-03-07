Warning: this article contains spoilers for Lottie’s storyline.

The third season of Yellowjackets is in full swing, with more twists and turns than ever before.

The thriller follows an all-girls soccer team that survives a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness in 1996, their 19-month journey before being rescued, and their complicated lives 25 years later.

Every girl’s story is unique, especially for Lottie Matthews, who is driven by spirituality as a teenager and adult.

New Idea spoke to Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Simone Kessell, who brings her to life as an adult.

See what she said about her relationship with Lottie and her character’s fate, the importance of sisterhood, and what she learned about herself in the process below.

Simone Kessell plays the adult version of Lottie on Yellowjackets. (Credit: Kailey Scherman/Paramount Plus)

What is the deal with Lottie in Yellowjackets?

To say the least, Lottie is a complicated character. Much more mysterious than her teenage counterparts in the wilderness and unpredictable as an adult, her story is rich.

In the pilot, we see her take the fictional medication called Loxipene, which could be in reference to Loxapine; which is used to treat symptoms of schizophrenia. Her visions in the wilderness, her determination to appease it through sacrifices, life as a cult leader, and being treated for her mental health are also paramount.

Simone said she threw herself completely into playing Lottie. This included designing jewellery and a tattoo for her character and using costumes, particularly kaftans, to tell her story.

“I think I learned more about myself playing Lottie, because I really put the work in, and I was given this opportunity to really carve out a very unique character, especially around mental health, and play her honestly and [with] absolute truth,” the Terra Nova star said.

The actress admitted while she was “vastly different” from her character, Lottie did rub off on her.

Simone’s time on the show came to an abrupt end in season three after her character Lottie tragically passed away on-screen. (Credit: Kailey Scherman/Paramount Plus)

Does Lottie die in Yellowjackets?

Lottie is found dead at the bottom of a set of stairs at the end of season three, episode four. Not only did this shock and devastate viewers, Simone was also “disappointed” when she was told about her character’s fate.

“I put so much work into who she was. It was very disappointing to know that I wouldn’t get to play her anymore, and that’s a hard thing,” she said.

“When you craft these characters and you put them together, and then it’s no more… you have to move on.”

But it won’t be the last you see of Simone – you will spot her again later in the season, when one of her friends pieces together what happened to her.

Yellowjackets documents friendships in the past and present. (Credit: Kailey Scherman/Paramount Plus)

The power of female friendship

The importance of friendships and sisterhood are strong undercurrents throughout the show, especially in the flashbacks to the wilderness.

Simone said Lottie might of been left out of the loop in the group when she was at school because of how she was perceived, but they always came together. Although the relationships between characters were complex, they reinforced the importance of camaraderie for the actor.

“I learned that they’re invaluable and that no matter how old we get in life, things that have happened to us through our lives, or even sisterhood… And whatever trauma or things have happened in your life, having a sisterhood, having a female in your life to be there, it’s everything,” the 49-year-old said.

Lottie’s friendship with Shauna is one of the most fraught, especially when Lottie connects with her friend’s daughter Callie.

Afraid that her daughter will find out about their past, Shauna is determined to keep them apart. Things take a turn when Lottie gives Callie the necklace that belonged to Shauna’s late best friend Jackie, who froze to death in season one.

Melanie Lynskey and Simone Kessell immersed themselves in the friendship between Lottie and Shauna. (Credit: Kailey Scherman/Paramount Plus)

Melanie Lynskey, who brings Shauna to life as a grown-up, is horrified, and what follows is a screaming match. Not only did fans feel the intensity of that scene, but both women also gave it their all.

“Between Melanie and I, we really went there, it was so electric,” she said. “And after we did the part, we both burst into tears… it was really kind of incredible.”

Away from their chaotic plotlines, the two actresses are close friends.

“She’s somebody I think will, who will always be my life, and see, that’s a win,” Simone said.

“You know, that’s when you can do a job and come away with a new best friend. That’s an absolute win.”

Who plays young Lottie in Yellowjackets?

Another friendship that is close to her heart is with Courtney Eaton, who plays Lottie as a teenager. Both actresses from New Zealand, Simone affectionately describes her as “the real deal” and a “Labrador puppy”.

Sharing similar career trajectories in New Zealand and humble beginnings in Los Angeles, they often speak about their time in the industry.

“I think you need that because this industry is so different from most, but yes, having a friend like that, I seek her, her counsel and she does with me as well,” Simone said.

Yellowjackets was filmed on location and in a studio in Canada. (Credit: Kailey Scherman/Paramount Plus)

Where is Yellowjackets filmed?

The series was filmed primarily in a studio and forests in Vancouver and British Columbia. Other scenes were shot in Los Angeles, New Jersey and California.

You can watch new episodes of Yellowjackets every Friday. (Credit: Kailey Scherman/Paramount Plus)

Where can you watch Yellowjackets?

Yellowjackets can be streamed on Paramount Plus. Episodes from season three are released every Friday.

