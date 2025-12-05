Big Brother is rocked by medical emergency

Big Brother has been rocked by an unaired medical emergency during its final week.

During the live show on Wednesday, December 3, a fan reportedly sought medical help after almost passing out in the crowd during the broadcast.

According to Chattr, host Mel Tracina and production jumped to the fans’ aid to make sure they got to hospital safely.

“I just want to post a big thank you to the Endemol Production team last night at the live show,” the fan reportedly wrote on a Facebook group.

Big Brother has been rocked by a medical emergency ahead of the final. (Credit: Network 10)

“Unfortunately I was on [the] edge of passing out during the show, moved from my spot near the stage and then ended up blacking out.

“The care I received from the team and a beautiful medic by the name of Hannah in a time of panic was second to none.

“I was taken backstage, and a producer sat with me while the medic looked after me, [and] the gorgeous Mel Tracina [came] over to make sure I was okay and then [stayed] with me until I was taken out via wheelchair so I could get to the hospital.”

New Idea has contacted Network 10 for comment.

Mel, 36, has been hosting Big Brother from Dreamworld in Queensland in front of a live audience.

Conor (pictured), Colin, Coco and Ed are all at risk of eviction ahead of the final. (Credit: Instagram)

When the housemates are evicted, they are greeted by the crowds of eager fans as Mel speaks to them live on stage.

And there will be more live action in store, with the final just days away, on Monday, December 8.

There is another eviction looming as the last round of nominations has been revealed to determine who will make the final.

Colin, Coco, Ed and Conor are all at risk of going home, while Allana, Bruce and Emily are safe from eviction.