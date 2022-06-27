Caterina says Elvis chats with her from another dimension. Getty

The ghost whisperer says from her communications with Elvis, the heart-throb is on a mission to spread some much-needed joy at a time when so many people are battling and doing it tough.

“He’s saying it makes him sad to see the struggle that’s going on in the world at the moment – the wars and the pandemic,” says the mum-of-one from Sydney. “He says, ‘Humanity needs to laugh and have a bit of a dance again. Shake those hips and have some fun. And when you go and watch my movie, get up and dance.’”

Caterina – who is also a psychic healer and a bestselling author – says Elvis chats with her from another dimension but is ever-present and urging her to spread his words to us all to “enjoy ourselves and get ourselves into a happier space”.

“The reality he’s in now is one where he’s not famous, he’s not known, it’s a place where he can heal,” the medium says of the star who, as his fame grew, so did his addiction to prescription drugs.

For Caterina, seeing dead people and ghostly encounters is something she discovered she had a special talent for when she was just a toddler.

“There was a spirit of an older man in the house. I think it used to be his home and I would chase him around the corridors and sometimes he would chase me,” she says.

“And when I’d come home from school and sit under the mulberry tree, the spirits of Indigenous people would appear, playing didgeridoos and dancing. It was the most peaceful but powerful energy.”

Now, she feels privileged to be able to talk with Elvis about the difficulties he had in life after he became famous, including his divorce from Priscilla Presley who gained custody of their daughter, Lisa Marie.

“He was under pressure with performances, travelling, and the heartbreak of losing his wife. He could no longer deal with the loneliness, the sadness, the abandonment,

the addiction,” Caterina says.

“It’s like he was so down and out that he could no longer deal with being in this particular life that he was living in. He desired to remove himself from this reality and it’s like he morphed into another reality.

“Now he’s in a place where everything is really peaceful, green and grassy and light.

Although this August marks 45 years since his passing, the question remains: Has Elvis really left the building?

Regardless, his legacy remains strong. Long live the king.

