Home And Away finally confirmed Dan Ewing will be back as it teased "A River Boy returns" in 2021. Channel Seven

In August, Home and Away fans were whipped into a frenzy when rumours leaked that the fan favourite could be soon returning to the show.

A photo posted to a fan-made Instagram account @homeandaway2020_ showed the 35-year-old actor posing alongside current Home and Away stars Ethan Browne and Rob Kipa-Williams, kicking off the rumours.

Dan’s character Heath was part of the original River Boys, which also included his brother Daryl “Brax” Braxton (Stephen Peacocke) and Casey (Lincoln Younes).

Though the three OGs have long since departed, Dean (Patrick O’Connor) is part of the River Boys gang, while cop Colby (Tim Franklin) previously had ties.

Willow (Sarah Roberts) and newcomer Amber (Maddy Jevic) are also River Girls.

While no official details about his storyline have yet been confirmed, Home and Away fans have claimed Heath and his half-brother Kyle Braxton (Nic Westaway) will reappear in an attempt to break Colby out of jail in a future episode.

In the season finale, Colby (Tim Franklin) was locked up and Heath is rumoured to involved in this storyline next year. Channel Seven

In the dramatic season finale, Colby ended up behind bars after murdering Ross Nixon (Justin Rosniak).

A mysterious Witness X (later revealed to be Willow) came forward to police with details of the crime, leading to Colby being locked up.

Speaking to Now To Love on Monday, actor Tim admitted his character was in a less than ideal position as a cop in jail.

"I'm dead," he said with a chuckle. "I'm screwed. It's nothing you can write and put on paper if you know what I mean.”

He added: "The jig is up, he's screwed."

Dan previously admitted he wasn't against returning to the soap. Channel Seven

Meanwhile, Dan has previously admitted he’d be open to the idea of reprising his role.

"I would definitely consider it, as long as there is a good storyline," he told TV Week in 2018.

In 2014, Heath departed Summer Bay to start a new life with his wife, Bianca.

However, he has returned several times over the years, including for two spin-off specials, Home and Away: An Eye for an Eye and Home And Away: All or Nothing on now-defunct streaming service Presto.