But what does one of the original famous brothers, Cameron Daddo, think about the cult-like rise of the Hemsworths?

“Good luck to them. There’s room at the top! There’s always room at the top,” Cam laughs.

“I think I’ve met Liam. I don’t think I’ve met Chris or Luke. They just seem like down-to-earth Aussie blokes who love a surf and being Australian and what all that is and that’s the way I am with my brothers so there’s room for everyone. I’m just glad you didn’t mention the Stefanovics [laughs].”

And while Cam says there’s no rivalry between the two sets of well-known brothers, he isn’t afraid of going head to head with the Hemsworths.

“I mean, I love Byron Bay so maybe one day we can organise a Daddo-Hemsworth surfing showdown at Byron Bay,” he suggests.

“I reckon we can have a surfing, golf and table tennis competition followed by a dinner which I reckon would be a pretty hilarious dinner. It would be hilarious! Daddos versus Hemsworths. Total knockdown, it would be unreal. But I love what they do and they’re great.”

Fitting in a sibling vs sibling tournament could be a tough squeeze at the moment however, with Cam busier than ever.

As well as his acting pursuits (the former Home and Away star just wrapped filming in Western Australian on a new film called How To Please a Woman), Cam records relationship podcast Separate Bathrooms with wife-of-30-years Ali.

The candid podcast is an enlightening look into various relationship concepts that Cam and Ali can relate to – and often this involves shedding some light on their own marriage.

“We’ve tried to find things over the years to work together on and we always come unstuck. One thing that we’ve worked on together consistently is our relationship. And because we’ve been so diligent about working on our relationship, it’s an easy one to do,” Cam explains of why they decided to start the podcast.

He adds that he and Ali wanted to share more of the warts-and-all journey of their relationship as people often only saw the surface-level highlights of their marriage.

“It’s not an easy road but it’s definitely a worthwhile road to invest in and to go down. It’s a relationship but it’s not easy but there are some easy moments. There are very difficult moments as well and we felt like people were putting us up on this pedestal,” Cam says.

“Not a lot of people share what goes on in their relationship and we just thought, why don’t we talk about the ups and downs of our relationship and what we’ve done in order to get through and put it out there as ‘this is just the way it is’.”

He adds: “We’re not giving relationship advice and we’re not saying how great we are, we’re just saying this is what we’ve been through so just know that you’re not the only one. In your relationship, you’re not alone. Everybody goes through sh*t. Even if you think our relationship is fabulous, we go through sh*t too.”

However, both Cam and Ali know where to draw the line when it comes to the potential possibility of exposing too much of their relationship to the public.

“We’re careful about how much we divulge,” he admits.

“There’s been occasions where we stop recording and gone, ‘Nup, let’s not go down this road.’ We’re not comfortable with that. It’s all about communication.”

