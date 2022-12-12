“Ho ho here I go, ho ho!” Go Santa go! You’ve got such a long way to go!

Go Santa go! Go, go, go, go, go!

Call the reindeer! Go get ready! Go, go and ho, ho, ho,

Away you go, go! Santa go, go, go! Go Santa go!

“Here I go, ho ho.” Go Santa go! All the way from the North Pole!

Go Santa go! Go, go, go, go! Go through the jungles,

Go through the desert, Go, go through the winter snow. Go Santa go!

Go, go, go!

Go Santa go! “Here I go, ho ho.” He’s got a long white beard and face so happy and cheerful,

“C’mon Rudolf fast as you can We’ve got presents for everyone in the land,

Ho ho, here I go, ho ho.”

Go Santa go, You’ve got such a long way to go, Go Santa go! Go, go, go, go, go! Call the reindeer! Go get ready! Go, go and ho ho ho!

Away you go, go!

Santa go, go, go!

Go Santa go! “Here I go, ho ho, Here I go, ho ho ho, Here I go, ho ho ho.”