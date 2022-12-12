O COME, ALL YE FAITHFUL
O come, all ye faithful, Joyful and triumphant,
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem.
Come and behold him Born the king of angels!
O come, let us adore Him, O come, let us adore Him,
O come, let us adore Him, Christ the Lord.
Sing choirs of angels, Sing in exultation,
Sing all ye citizens of Heaven above,
Glory to God In the highest,
REPEAT CHORUS.
Yea, Lord, we greet Thee, Born this happy morning,
Jesus, to Thee be glory given.
Word of the father, Now in flesh appearing,
REPEAT CHORUS.
THE FIRST NOEL
The first Noel the angels did say, Was to certain poor shepherds in fields as they lay,
In fields where they lay keeping their sheep, On a cold winter’s night that was so deep.
Noel, Noel!
Noel, Noel! Born is the King of Israel!
They looked up and saw a star,
Shining in the East beyond them far, And to the earth it gave great light,
And so it continued both day and night.
REPEAT CHORUS.
And by the light of that same star,
Three wise men came from the country far, To seek for a King was their intent,
And to follow the star wherever it went
HARK! THE HERALD ANGELS SING
Hark! The herald angels sing, Glory to the newborn King!
Peace on earth and mercy mild, God and sinners reconciled, Joyful all ye nations rise,
Join the triumph of the skies, With angelic host proclaim, Christ is born in Bethlehem!
REPEAT CHORUS.
Christ by highest
Heaven adored, Christ, the everlasting Lord,
Late in time, behold him come, Offspring of a virgin’s womb,
Veiled in flesh the Godhead see,
Hail the King,
the deity! Pleased on earth with us to dwell, Jesus, our Emmanuel!
REPEAT CHORUS.
JOY TO THE WORLD
Joy to the world, the Lord is come! Let earth receive her King,
Let every heart prepare Him room,
And Heaven and nature sing, And Heaven and nature sing,
And Heaven, and Heaven, and nature sing.
Joy to the world,
the Saviour reigns!
Let men their songs employ, While fields and floods, rocks, hills and plains
Repeat the sounding joy, Repeat the sounding joy, Repeat, repeat,
the sounding joy.
No more let sins
and sorrows grow,
Nor thorns infest the ground, He comes to make
His blessings flow,
Far as the curse is found, Far as the curse is found,
Far as, far as, the curse is found.
He rules the world with truth and grace, And makes the nations prove,
The glories of His righteousness, And wonders of His love,
And wonders of His love,
And wonders, wonders, of His love.
THE HOLY CITY
Last night I lay asleeping there came a dream so fair,
I stood in old Jerusalem beside the temple there.
I heard the children singing and ever as they sang,
Me thought the voice of angels, from Heaven in answer rang.
Me thought the voice of angels, from Heaven in answer rang.
Jerusalem! Jerusalem! Lift up your gates and sing. Hosanna in the highest! Hosanna to your king!
And once again the scene was changed,
New earth there seemed to be.
I saw the Holy City
Beside the tideless sea.
The light of God was on its streets,
The gates were open wide, And all who would might enter, And no-one was denied.
No need of moon or stars by night
Or sun to shine by day,
It was the new Jerusalem That would not pass away.
Jerusalem! Jerusalem! Sing for the night is o’er, Hosanna in the highest, Hosanna for evermore! Hosanna in the highest, Hosanna for evermore!
JINGLE BELLS
Jingle all the way!
Oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh
Jingle all the way!
Oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh
In a one-horse open sleigh
Over the fields we go
Laughing all the way
Bells on bob-tail ring
Making spirits bright
What fun it is to ride and sing a sleighing song tonight
In a one-horse open sleigh (one-horse sleigh)
Over the fields we go (over the fields we go, we go)
They are laughing all the way (all the way)
Bells on bob-tail ring
Making spirits bright
What fun it is to ride and sing a sleighing song till night
AWAY IN A MANGER
Away in a manger, No crib for a bed, The little Lord Jesus laid down his sweet head. The stars in the
bright sky, Looked down where he lay,
The little Lord Jesus asleep in the hay.
The cattle are lowing, The baby awakes, But little Lord Jesus no crying he makes.
I love thee, Lord Jesus look down from the sky, And stay by my side Until morning is nigh.
Be near me Lord Jesus,
I ask thee to stay, Close by me forever and love me, I pray, Bless all the dear children in thy tender care,
And fit us for Heaven to live with thee there
HERE COME THE REINDEER
Here come the reindeer (Here come the reindeer) Santa’s friendly reindeer (Santa’s friendly reindeer)
They’re pulling the sleigh with Santa and the presents too!
Here come the reindeer (Here come the reindeer)
Santa’s friendly reindeer (Santa’s friendly reindeer)
Flying through the night to bring Christmas joy to you!
His belt buckle shining (His belt buckle shining) Santa Claus is smiling
(Santa Claus is smiling) This can be the best time
of year.
So everybody give a great big cheer, Let’s hear it for the reindeer, Cause the reindeer are coming and so is Santa, too.
Here come the reindeer
(Here come the reindeer) Santa’s friendly reindeer (Santa’s friendly reindeer) They’re pulling the sleigh with Santa and the presents too!
Here come the reindeer (Here come the reindeer) Santa’s friendly reindeer (Santa’s friendly reindeer) Flying through the night to bring Christmas joy to you!
Clear out the chimney (Clear out the chimney) Hang your Christmas stocking (Hang your Christmas stocking) Go to bed and make a wish that might come true.
Everybody sing Ho Ho Ho, Get ready cause here we go, Here come the reindeer, Here comes Santa, too. Here comes the reindeer, Here comes Santa, too
GO SANTA GO
THE WIGGLES
John Field (Wiggly Tunes Pty Ltd). All Rights Reserved. Used by permission (song taken from The Wiggly Wiggly Christmas! CD and DVD).
“Ho ho here I go, ho ho!” Go Santa go! You’ve got such a long way to go!
Go Santa go! Go, go, go, go, go!
Call the reindeer! Go get ready! Go, go and ho, ho, ho,
Away you go, go! Santa go, go, go! Go Santa go!
“Here I go, ho ho.” Go Santa go! All the way from the North Pole!
Go Santa go! Go, go, go, go! Go through the jungles,
Go through the desert, Go, go through the winter snow. Go Santa go!
Go, go, go!
Go Santa go! “Here I go, ho ho.” He’s got a long white beard and face so happy and cheerful,
“C’mon Rudolf fast as you can We’ve got presents for everyone in the land,
Ho ho, here I go, ho ho.”
Go Santa go, You’ve got such a long way to go, Go Santa go! Go, go, go, go, go! Call the reindeer! Go get ready! Go, go and ho ho ho!
Away you go, go!
Santa go, go, go!
Go Santa go! “Here I go, ho ho, Here I go, ho ho ho, Here I go, ho ho ho.”
SILENT NIGHT
Silent night, holy night,
All is calm, all is bright, Round yon virgin, mother and child,
Holy infant, so tender and mild,
Sleep in Heavenly peace, Sleep in Heavenly peace. Silent night, holy night,
Shepherds quake at the sight, Glories stream from Heaven afar, Heav’nly hosts sing ‘alleluia’, Christ the saviour is born, Christ the saviour is born. Silent night, holy night Son of God, love’s pure light, Radiant beams from
thy holy face, With the dawn of redeeming grace,
Jesus, Lord at thy birth
THE CHRISTMAS BUG
Written by Eris O’Brien & Ross Wilson (c) 2003 AMCOS / Mushroom Music (lyrics used by permission). Originally released on The New Cool by Daddy Cool (2007) (p) & (c) Daddy Cool Music.
It’s Christmas time when we gather ‘round, Singin’ Christmas songs, makes a happy sound,
Ringin’ jingle bells, bangin’ on the drum, Bringin’ Christmas joy (oh boy!) to everyone.
There are Christmas trees with lights that shine,
Givin’ Christmas gifts, ain’t Christmas fine, Get a Christmas kiss, give a Christmas hug, Oh you can’t resist, got the Christmas bug.
Wiggling your Christmas hips, Jiggling your Christmas toes, Wobbling your Christmas knees, Tickling your Christmas nose,
Makes your body spin, feeling warm
and snug.
Let the fun begin, got the Christmas bug.
Now dance all around the room, Dance, dance, dance, got the Christmas bug, Dance you know Santa’s comin’ soon, Dance, dance, dance, got the Christmas bug.
Wiggling your Christmas hips, Jiggling your Christmas toes, Wobbling your Christmas knees, Tickling your
Christmas nose, Now make a Christmas toast, raise your Christmas jug, Christmas is the most, got the Christmas Bug.
Now dance all around the room,
Dance, dance, dance, got the Christmas bug, Dance you know Santa’s comin’ soon, Dance, dance, dance, got the Christmas bug.
O HOLY NIGHT
O Holy Night
The stars are brightly shining, It is the night of our dear Saviour’s birth.
Long lay the world
In sin and error pining, Till he appeared and the soul felt its worth.
A thrill of hope
The weary world rejoices,
For yonder breaks
A new and glorious morn.
Fall on your knees Oh hear the Angels’ voices,
O night divine
O night, when Christ was born.
O night divine,
O night, O night divine.
O Holy Night
The stars are brightly shining, It is the night of our dear Saviour’s birth.
Long lay the world
In sin and error pining, Till he appeared and the soul felt its worth.
A thrill of hope
The weary world rejoices, For yonder breaks
A new and glorious morn.
Fall on your knees
Oh hear the Angels’ voices, O night divine
O night, when Christ was born.
O night divine
O night, O night divine.
For more on Carols in the Domain, pick up a copy of New Idea, on sale now.