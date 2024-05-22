World-famous singer Susan Boyle made a rare public appearance at the annual Pride of Scotland Awards on May 19th, 2024.

Looking radiant and in a gorgeous salmon-coloured gown, the talented singer was all smiles as she posed for photographers on the red carpet.

She was last spotted in public in March 2023 when The Knock House Hotel – a hotel located in Co Mayo, Ireland – took to Facebook to share that the “fabulous” Susan had stayed with them not too long ago.

In the hotel’s post, Susan can be seen wearing a yellow raincoat paired with a white cardigan, a white neck scarf, and a white handbag. She’s also sporting dark hair styled in a straight bob; a far but stylish cry from her signature light-brown curls.

Along with the image, the Knock House Hotel shared a sweet caption that read:

“It was our pleasure to welcome Susan Boyle back to Knock House again recently. Susan is a fabulous lady and we always love to see her return time and time again to Knock House Hotel. Pictured here with the lovely Des Dugan from the team at Senior Times LIVE [an Irish publication]!”

Despite quickly rising to fame in 2009 and releasing seven successful albums in the 14 years since then, Susan is rarely seen in public nowadays.

Therefore, fans were delighted by the Knock House Hotel’s post. One fan commented, “Beautiful lady with a fantastic voice God bless Susan always,” while another said, “Very nice to see Susan Boyle with her usual lovely smile on her face. Keep going Susan.”

Susan first became famous when her audition for Britain’s Got Talent went viral in April 2009. The then-47-year-old sang I Dreamed A Dream from the musical Les Misérables and her rendition quickly garnered her legions of fans.

Judge Simon Cowell later described her audition as “the perfect example of never judging a book by its cover.”

Ultimately, Susan was crowned runner-up of that year’s Britain’s Got Talent and soon after released an album – named I Dreamed a Dream after her popular cover – which sold millions of copies all around the world.

Reflecting on a decade of stardom in an April 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Susan revealed it still came as a “surprise” to her that people still cared about her a decade on from her television debut.

“Fame is such a bizarre concept and has never been my motivator. I just want to sing for people and give them joy, and happiness, suspend reality for a brief time, and entertain.”