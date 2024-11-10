The Home and Away set has often been a breeding ground for love to blossom between actors.

And one of the most memorable romances between the show’s co-stars that spilled over into real life is that of Rebecca Breeds and Luke Mitchell.

The Summer Bay golden couple, who are now based in the US, have recently revealed that they are expecting their first child together!

Rebecca, 37, revealed the exciting news by flaunting her bump at the Adelaide Film Festival premiere of her new film Kangaroo Island.

Rebecca debuted her bump on the red carpet. (Credit: Instagram)

“Baby Mitchell … [is] coming sooooooooon!” she wrote on Instagram.

Not long after, Luke, 39, shared a photo of his gorgeous wife from the premiere on his own Instagram.

He wrote: “I’m the luckiest man, husband and soon-to-be dad in the universe.”

Rebecca and Luke met 15 years ago. They played Ruby and Romeo on Home and Away.

After sharing their joyful news, the couple was inundated with congratulatory messages from many of their former Home and Away co-stars, including Lynne McGranger.

She commented that the impending arrival was “very exciting news” while Todd Lasance wrote, “so stoked for you both!”

Luke and Rebecca are looking forward to growing their family. (Credit: Instagram)

Rebecca and Luke first met on May 23, 2009, at a mutual friend’s housewarming party and “clicked instantly.”

Queensland native Luke had just moved to Sydney for his Home and Away role. Rebecca, already a favourite on the show, had no idea the man she described as “this blond vision” would turn out to be Summer Bay’s newest star.

“I felt like I already knew him. It was absolutely a feeling that we had lived another life together,” she told New Idea. “I knew immediately after the party that what I had with Luke was that soulmate thing.”

The pair first met in 2009 and felt an instant connection. (Credit: Instagram)

Their love was meant to be and in 2013, the couple tied the knot in a picturesque wedding in NSW’s Kangaroo Valley Bush Retreat.

They exchanged emotional vows they’d written themselves in front of 70 of their closest friends and family.

Luke promised: “I will be guided by love, not fear. I will take care of you, support you, honour you, listen to you, inspire you… and love you completely forever.”

Luke and Rebecca tied the knot in 2013. (Credit: New Idea)

Clearly moved, a tearful Rebecca responded, “I will be your greatest fan and encouragement, holding your hand and cheering you on through everything.

“I will look on the bright side of life. I will trust and honour you as the head of our family and our household. All else will be secondary to our relationship. I will venture into the wilds of this world with you and I will be your safe place of love, into the next world and beyond.”

Since departing the sandy shores of Summer Bay, Rebecca and Luke have made the move overseas to chase the Hollywood dream.

