Who are Liam Gallagher’s children? Inside the Oasis star’s family as he becomes a grandfather

Liam Gallagher has become a grandfather for the first time!

Advertisement

The Oasis star, 53, officially became a grandparent in September, with his daughter, Molly Moorish-Gallagher, confirming the news on Instagram on October 12.

Molly welcomed her first child, a baby boy called Rudy, with her boyfriend Nathaniel “Nat” Phillips.

While Liam hasn’t yet commented on the news, Molly’s mother, Lisa Moorish, gushed over her new grandchild on Instagram.

“That last slide!!! ‘IM RUDY I’M NEW’. My beautiful grandson,” she wrote in the comments section.

Advertisement

While it is Liam’s first grandchild, he also has two other children from previous relationships.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Liam’s family.

Who are Liam Gallagher’s children?

Liam welcomed his first child, Molly, with Kill City singer Lisa Moorish on March 26, 1998.

Advertisement

Lisa first became friends with Liam’s oldest brother and Oasis bandmate, Noel, before she became involved with Liam.

Liam was married to Patsy Kensit at the time of Molly’s birth, having tied the knot with the actress in April 1997.

However, Liam was estranged from Molly, 27, for much of her life, and only met her for the first time in 2018 when she was 20 years old.

They have forged a close bond since, with Molly changing her surname on social media from Moorish to Moorish-Gallagher.

Advertisement

Molly said in 2019: “I don’t have any anger. I’m actually thankful for how I was brought up with my mum and how my life’s been.

“I wouldn’t be who I am now if – it’s all happened the way it was meant to happen. We just got on and I’m happy to have him now.”

Liam has a daughter, Molly, and two sons, Lennon and Gene (all pictured). He also has another daughter, Gemma. (Credit: Getty)

Liam then welcomed his first son, Lennon, on September 13, 1999.

Advertisement

He welcomed the now-26-year-old during his marriage to Patsy, but the couple then went their separate ways in July 2000.

After their split, Liam moved on with Nicole Appleton, and the couple welcomed a son, Gene, together on July 2, 2001.

He also welcomed another daughter, Gemma, in January 2013 after having an affair with American journalist Liza Ghorbani.

Gemma lives in the United States with her mother, and Liam has reportedly never met her.

Advertisement

Molly was raised by her mother, Lisa Moorish, and only met Liam at the age of 20. (Credit: Getty)

How many divorces has Liam Gallagher had?

Liam was first married to Patsy from 1997 until 2000, but a major factor in their split was allegedly Liam’s infidelity after fathering Molly.

Noel previously claimed that his wife at the time, Meg Mathews, didn’t get on with Patsy, describing it as a “vicious nightmare”.

Liam and Patsy’s divorce was finalised on the grounds of “unreasonable behaviour”, marking an end to their turbulent marriage.

Advertisement

Liam’s second wife was All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, and they dated for eight years before tying the knot.

They got married on Valentine’s Day in 2008 at Marylebone Town Hall in London, and were married for six years before their separation.

They went their separate ways shortly after Liam’s infidelity emerged after he admitted to having an affair with Liz Ghorbani, which resulted in his fourth child, Gemma.

Advertisement

Liam was married to Nicole Appleton for six years. (Credit: Getty)

Is Liam Gallagher married?

While Liam is not married, he has been in a long-term relationship with film producer Debbie Gwyther.

Their romance began shortly after Liam’s divorce from Nicole, but they originally met when Debbie was working as Liam’s PA in 2013.

They got engaged in 2019 during a trip to Italy, but they have not yet tied the knot.

Advertisement

They were forced to postpone their wedding in 2023 when Liam had to undergo hip surgery, and again in 2024 due to the Oasis reunion.

Liam has been in a relationship with Debbie Gwyther for more than 10 years. (Credit: Getty)

What is Liam and Noel Gallagher’s relationship?

Brothers Liam and Noel have famously had a very turbulent relationship over the years.

They rose to fame as bandmates in Oasis, but the band went their separate ways in dramatic style in August 2009.

Advertisement

Noel quit the band following a backstage fight with Liam before a performance at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

“People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer,” Noel said in a statement at the time.

The brothers’ feud rumbled on for more than a decade, with reports stating that they did not speak for 15 years.

However, they finally put their differences aside to reunite for a long-awaited reunion tour, confirming the news in August 2024.

Advertisement

The brothers are back on the road together and are touring the globe at a string of sold-out shows for eager fans.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” they confirmed at the time.

Who are Noel Gallagher’s children?

Noel has welcomed three children across his two marriages.

Advertisement

He welcomed his first child, Anais, 25, during his marriage to model Meg Mathews.

Noel and Meg married in Las Vegas in 1997, but went their separate ways in September 2000, with their divorce finalised in January 2001.

Meg claimed Noel had been unfaithful with Sara MacDonald, but the singer has denied ever being unfaithful during his three-year marriage.

Noel moved on with Sara after his split from Meg, and they started dating after meeting in Ibiza.

Advertisement

They went on to get married in 2011 and welcomed two sons together, Donovan and Sonny.

However, the couple shocked fans by announcing their split after 12 years of marriage in January 2023.

Noel has since moved on with his new girlfriend, businesswoman Sally Marsh.

Sally runs a private members’ club in London, and they are believed to have been dating since late 2023.

Advertisement

Noel Gallagher welcomed his eldest child, Anais, with Meg Mathews. (Credit: Getty)

When is Oasis touring Australia?

The brothers will be heading Down Under for four shows in Sydney and Melbourne in November.

They first announced just two shows in Australia, but added another two dates due to “phenomenal demand”.

Oasis will perform at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Friday, October 31, and Saturday, November 1st, and then at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8th.

Advertisement

Find out more and see if there are tickets still available here.