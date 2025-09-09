Mary Fowler makes major career move away from football after injury

Mary Fowler has revealed her major career move away from the football pitch.

The Matildas star, 22, will be the first professional footballer to walk the runway at Paris Fashion Week in a historic moment.

It will also be Mary’s runway debut, and she will be walking alongside global stars including Kendall Jenner, Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren.

She will strut her stuff in her role as a global brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and admitted it feels “mind-blowing”.

Mary Fowler will be the first professional footballer to walk the runway at Paris Fashion Week. (Credit: Getty)

“Honestly, I never imagined I’d be walking any runway, let alone one for L’Oreal that’s in Paris of all places,’’ she told Code Sports when the news was announced.

“I’m going to be the first professional footballer to walk this runway and the first Australian ambassador, which is mind-blowing to me, but it also feels so empowering.”

The sportswoman admitted she is a little “nervous” about her runway debut but isn’t putting any pressure on herself to be “perfect”.

She will walk the iconic runway at the famed Hotel de Ville de Paris on September 29. Mary says she hopes to show young girls with a similar background to herself that they are “enough” the way they are.

Mary has held a passion for make-up and fashion since her teenage years and is thrilled for the chance to walk the catwalk for one of the world’s biggest beauty brands.

The footy star became the face of L’Oreal Paris across Australia and New Zealand last year.

‘Since I was young, expressing myself authentically has been super important to me, so joining the @lorealparis family feels right,’ she said at the time.

‘I’m so grateful to stand with so many inspiring women to help others see their self-worth. I’m worth it and so are you.’

Other Aussie stars, including Cody Simpson, Jessica Mauboy, and Maria Thattil, have previously fronted the brand.

Mary’s career milestone away from the pitch comes after a difficult year, which saw her rupture her ACL.

She sustained the injury during Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final loss against Manchester United on April 13.

Mary has had a difficult year after rupturing her ACL in April, but she is now back on the pitch. (Credit: Getty)

Mary was forced away from the pitch after the injury in a huge blow, particularly as she had been having a tremendous year, scoring 10 goals for Man City.

However, she delighted fans last month as she announced she was finally back on the training field.

She got back into action at Man City’s pre-season camp in La Manga, Spain, with Matildas coach Joe Montemurro also hoping she will be back on the pitch in November.

