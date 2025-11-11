EXCLUSIVE: Why Ita Buttrose’s final years aren’t what she expected

For those fortunate enough to have achieved everything in life they’ve wanted, the time comes when they want to pass their wisdom down to the next generations, hoping it might help in some way.

Which is exactly what publishing trailblazer and media titan Ita Buttrose is doing in her new memoir, Unapologetically Ita.

Passionate about helping others fulfil their goals as her own illustrious career winds down, Ita, 83, tells New Idea that in order to succeed, “you have to keep persevering”.

Ita opens up about being a mum in her new book. (Credit: Simon & Schuster).

“Never give up on your dreams, never give up on your job, never give up on what your ambition is,” Ita imparts as she stops by our Sydney office during the recent press tour for her book.

It’s a welcome home of sorts, with Ita having spent decades in the same building during her former life as the editor of titles such as Cleo and The Australian Women’s Weekly.

In the book, Ita, who most recently left her role as the Chair of the ABC in 2024, covers a wide range of topics – from motherhood and menopause to her career and health curveballs.

She was Chair of the ABC from 2019 to 2024. (Credit: Getty).

She also delves into what life is like for an older person.

Having now entered her own twilight years, Ita admits life hasn’t exactly turned out as she had planned.

In 2021, after she started having issues following surgery on her back, Ita was diagnosed with frozen gait disorder.

“I intended to grow old gracefully,” Ita says – but life had other plans. (Credit: Getty).

This has made it difficult for her to walk.

“I’m growing old disgracefully in a wheelchair, which is not part of my plan, but I’m not going to give up on leading a full life. You have to accept whatever fate dishes out at you, and then think, how do I conquer this?” she says.

Looking back on her life, Ita has no regrets.

“Every step you’ve taken has made you the person you are today. You either like that person or you don’t. I like this person,” she adds.

