EXCLUSIVE: Why Ita Buttrose’s final years aren’t what she expected

This is not the final chapter she envisioned for herself.
A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
For those fortunate enough to have achieved everything in life they’ve wanted, the time comes when they want to pass their wisdom down to the next generations, hoping it might help in some way.

Which is exactly what publishing trailblazer and media titan Ita Buttrose is doing in her new memoir, Unapologetically Ita.

Passionate about helping others fulfil their goals as her own illustrious career winds down, Ita, 83, tells New Idea that in order to succeed, “you have to keep persevering”.

Ita Buttrose Unapologetically Ita
Ita opens up about being a mum in her new book. (Credit: Simon & Schuster).

“Never give up on your dreams, never give up on your job, never give up on what your ambition is,”  Ita imparts as she stops by our Sydney office during the recent press tour for her book.

It’s a welcome home of sorts, with Ita having spent decades in the same building during her former life as the editor of titles such as Cleo and The Australian Women’s Weekly.

In the book, Ita, who most recently left her role as the Chair of the ABC in 2024, covers a wide range of topics – from motherhood and menopause to her career and health curveballs.

Ita Buttrose
She was Chair of the ABC from 2019 to 2024. (Credit: Getty).

She also delves into what life is like for an older person. 

Having now entered her own twilight years, Ita admits life hasn’t exactly turned out as she had planned.

In 2021, after she started having issues following surgery on her back, Ita was diagnosed with frozen gait disorder.

Ita Buttrose
“I intended to grow old gracefully,” Ita says – but life had other plans. (Credit: Getty).

This has made it difficult for her to walk.

“I’m growing old disgracefully in a wheelchair, which is not part of my plan, but I’m not going to give up on leading a full life. You have to accept whatever fate dishes out at you, and then think, how do I conquer this?” she says.

Looking back on her life, Ita has no regrets.

“Every step you’ve taken has made you the person you are today. You either like that person or you don’t. I like this person,” she adds.

Celia Whitley Entertainment writer

Celia Whitley is New Idea's Entertainment Writer. After receiving her Bachelor of Communication Studies from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in 2015, she worked in radio and digital audio for several years - including hosting her own radio show. Her love for reality TV skyrocketed in 2020 when she was given the opportunity to host the official Bachelor and Bachelorette New Zealand podcast Can I Steal You For A Second?. In a bid to challenge herself and shake things up, Celia returned to study at a post graduate level at AUT University in 2022, and graduated with a Master of Communication Studies. She moved to Sydney shortly after in August 2024. Now, as a Kiwi living in Australia, she's got her pulse on all the latest local entertainment news from both sides of the ditch.

