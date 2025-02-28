Meet the great love of Guy Pearce’s life

Despite being one of Australia’s greatest acting talents, Oscar nominee Guy Pearce is notoriously private about his personal life – his romantic dalliances being no exception.

Over the course of his almost 40-year career, the star has only ever been linked to two women, one of whom he shares a child with.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Guy Pearce, his past relationships, and his current relationship status.

Kate frequently joined Guy at various red carpet-events. (Credit: Getty)

Who was Guy Pearce’s ex-wife?

Guy Pearce was previously married to psychologist Kate Mestitz from 1997 until 2015 when they divorced after 18 years of marriage. They met in 1980 when they were both students at Geelong College.

“Kate and I will always love and support one another and be the best of friends,” Guy wrote in a statement at the time.

“No one knows me like Kate does, and we’ll forever be appreciative of our mutual respect. We’ve both grown enormously through our relationship, but sadly, the time has come to part ways.”

In a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian in January 2025 Guy revealed that Kate would always hold a special place in his heart.

“My ex-wife Kate, was the greatest love of my life, but I’ve moved on from her now and the greatest love of my life is my child, Monte,” he shared with the publication, adding that he felt like he “messed up” their marriage.

“I don’t feel that way anymore, but at the time I was devastated.”

In a 2018 interview with comedian Andrew Denton, Guy then confirmed that it was Kate who had called time on their relationship and that he “couldn’t believe it for a long time.”

The pair were childhood sweethearts. (Credit: Getty)

How did Guy Pearce meet Carice van Houten?

Shortly after his marriage to his childhood sweetheart Kate ended, the Neighbours star began dating Dutch actress Carice van Houten who is best known for her role as Melisandre in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

The couple met on the set of western thriller movie Brimstone, after being cast opposite one another.

Are Guy Pearce and Carice van Houten still together?

While it’s unclear when exactly their working relationship became romantic, it is believed that Guy and Carice dated for almost a decade before Carice revealed in January 2025 that she and Guy had been split “for years” in a post to social media.

“I don’t usually engage in discussions about my personal life, but because of a number of conclusions in the media last week regarding my relationship with Guy, I wanted to make something clear,” she penned.

“He and I are great friends and love each other very much but we haven’t been a ‘couple’ for years. (Sorry not to mention it earlier).”

“I am however, very proud to say we are in a wonderful partnership raising the true love of our lives – our beautiful son and his hamster. The end,” she concluded.

Guy and Kate in 2008, 11 years into their marriage. (Credit: Getty)

Curiously, in the abovementioned interview with The Guardian Guy revealed that he and Carice still lived and slept together.

“Because we’re trying to get Monte to sleep in his bedroom, I’m sleeping above his bunk bed so not a lot at the moment,” he responded when quizzed about how frequently he was having sex.

In the same interview, The Brutalist star also revealed that he would rather have more sex than money or fame.

In a follow-up interview with The Guardian the next month, Guy clarified why he and Carice had never made public their breakup: “It’s nobody’s bloody business. We live together and look after our boy, and we function like a family. We have a great love, we adore each other.”

“The pair of us are doing our best as a parenting team.”

Guy is a proud father to his son. (Credit: Getty)

Does Guy Pearce have any kids?

Guy Pearce and Carice van Houten welcomed their first and only child together in August 2016.

“A cute little package arrived and told us his name’s Monte Pearce,” Guy shared to X (formerly known as Twitter) at the time to share their happy news adding: “We think we’re gonna keep him.”

Eight years later Guy shed light on how fatherhood had changed him for the better in a candid interview with The Independent where he revealed that now more emotional and cried “at the drop of a hat.”

“After Monte was born, someone said to me, “You realise you’re now living with your heart on the outside?” And it is really is true, isn’t it?” he said at the time.

Despite no longer being in a romantic relationship, Guy and Carice attended the 2025 BAFTA Awards together. (Credit: Getty)

Is Guy Pearce single?

It is believed that Guy Pearce is currently single, however, given how private he has been about his past relationships it’s unlikely fans will never know for sure.

