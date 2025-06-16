Tennis legend Ash Barty has confirmed that she has welcomed her second child into the world.

She excitedly revealed the news on June 16 via Instagram, in a joint post with her husband, Garry Kissick.

“Welcome to the world, Jordan 💕,” she gushed. “You are loved unconditionally, and we are so grateful to have you in our arms, gorgeous girl.”

Ash posted an adorable black and white photo of her daughter wearing a jumpsuit that said “Embrace your weird”.

Her followers have been quick to respond with their congratulations.

“G’day, champion 💙 Congrats!” the official Australian Open Instagram account commented.

While she is relatively private about her family, she did reveal that she was expecting another child in December 2024.

In the cute announcement, her son was standing with his back to the camera, with a shirt that said “I am going to be a BIG BROTHER”.

Ash Barty revealed she was expecting another baby in 2024 at Christmas time. (Credit: Instagram)

The former Australian Open champion gave birth to their son Hayden in July 2023.

In 2024, a source exclusively told New Idea that the couple wanted their son to have a sibling.

“Ash and Gary are bursting to have another bub,” our source close to the family revealed at the time.

“Ash’s main focus once upon a time was winning Grand Slams and being world number one – now it’s all about family first,” the source continued.

“She has always spoken openly about wanting to have more children. She has done a lot of soul-searching these past few months.”

Since retiring from Tennis in 2022, Ash has written her biography called My Dream Time: A memoir of tennis & teamwork, and her children’s book series called Little Ash.

In March, a Barbie doll was released in her honour.

