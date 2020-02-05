RELATED: Aussie reality stars: the way we were

Why Do People Wear Braces?

Braces are metal attachments people wear on their teeth. They can be painful, expensive, and have to be worn for years.

However, they improve your oral health because having straight teeth means there are fewer nooks and crannies to trap bacteria. Second, straighter teeth help you eat better and avoid biting the inside of your cheek or tongue. Finally, having straight teeth is an instant confidence booster – and this is super important in the world of showbiz.

Who Wears Braces?

According to Australia Dental, the majority of braces wearers are teens. But sometimes people opt to get braces later in life, especially if their families aren’t well off.

There are four kinds of braces: Metal (conventional type), ceramic (tooth-coloured, clear brackets), lingual braces (almost invisible), and Invisalign (invisible, the clear alternative to metal braces). In Australia, depending on what kind you get, it would cost you between $2,000 to $9,000.

10 Celebrities With Braces

1. Tom Cruise

Sporting braces as an adult was no impossible mission for actor Tom Cruise. When he started his career, he had crooked, discoloured, and missing teeth. But after multiple dental procedures throughout his years in the industry, he eventually gave in and wore ceramic braces at 40 years old.

Tom Cruise and his straight teeth Getty

2. Katie Holmes

Unlike her ex-husband Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes’ never wore braces due to bad teeth – it was actually for her role in the hit series ‘Ray Donovan’. As a guest on Good Morning America, she said that her character wore braces “to show that Paige [her character], while she does look like she has everything in order, she still is flawed”.

3. Prince Harry

Even the Royals get their fair share of drastic dental changes, and Prince Harry is one of them. Reporters were told that both he and Prince William wore braces for their bottom teeth for at least 10 years! But considering how gorgeous they look like today, we can say that it was all worth it.

Prince Harry as a teenager with braces Getty

4. Angelina Jolie

American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian Angelina Jolie also grew up wearing braces! Seeing as she is now considered one of the most beautiful women on earth, it just goes to show that braces are nothing to be ashamed of.

5. Niall Horan

Niall Horan from English-Irish boy band One Direction wore braces for almost a year and a half. He also spared no one from details of his horrible time as a metal mouth! Through multiple tweets like this one, he shared the most relatable aspects of wearing braces, from monthly visits to the dentist to how glad he was to be over that phase.

Niall Horan in braces Gettyy

6. Emma Watson

In the books, a spell is cast on Hermione to fix her teeth after a duelling accident causes her to grow unusually large chompers. But IRL, Harry Potter star Emma Watson had to do things the old-fashioned way. Yet somehow, even with brace face, she was still the belle of the ball at every movie premiere.

7. Serena Williams

Along with her sister Venus, former World No. 1 Champion Serena Williams sported clear braces when she was younger.

Serena Williams wore braces when she was growing up Getty

8. Gwen Stefani

"I always told myself when I got rich, that's the first thing I'd do”.

This is what singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress Gwen Stefani had to say when asked about her adult braces. Mentioned in her feature on Harper’s Bazaar, they called it an “unexpected moment of fashion fatigue”.

9. Kendall Jenner

It’s hard to keep up with this Jenner, but many of us know that Kendall’s glow-up from her teenage years can be linked to her sporting braces (among other things). And she didn’t just have them once – Kendall had braces at 13 and again at 17!

But she continues to reap the harvest of her now straight teeth with all her modelling gigs. She even earned the title of ‘World’s Highest-Paid Model of 2018’ by Forbes.

Kendall Jenner in braces as a teenager Getty

10. Megan Fox

Before hitting the big screen, this actress and model also benefited from the transformation brought by braces. Her teeth were misaligned and there were a bunch of gaps, but by the time she debuted in 2009, she was camera-ready.

Braces? It’s totally normal!

The next time you ever worry about being called ‘metal mouth’ or ‘train tracks’, just remember that having braces is no big deal. If big-shot celebrities can sport braces as teenagers or even adults, then you can do it too. It’s a short-term struggle with long-term benefits.

