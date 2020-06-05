In a bid to show her worth as the future queen consort, Camilla has revamped her image, appearing fitter, fresher, younger and more chic than she has in years. Getty

Camilla has worked hard to ensure that she is in the best possible physical condition to rule the country. But as well as improving her health, Camilla is trying to show herself as down-to-earth, friendly and youthful in order to appeal to the masses, which can be seen in her more relaxed attire – jeans and a blazer.

Kate says for clients who want an eating plan all the family can enjoy, she recommends the Mediterranean diet. Health benefits include weight loss, heart and brain health, cancer prevention, diabetes prevention and control.

“Concentrate on eating fruits, vegetables, wholegrains, beans, legumes, nuts, olive oil,” she says. “Eat fish and seafood at least a couple of times a week, and poultry, eggs, cheese and yogurt in moderation.

Camilla appeared in a recent Instagram video, in which she looked fresher and healthier. Instagram

“And, of course, you are able to enjoy that glass of red wine once a day (my favourite part of the diet), with cakes, chocolate, and red meat reserved for special occasions,” she added.

Camilla’s fresh look comes after royal experts seemingly shut down speculation about the Duchess taking the throne alongside her husband, Prince Charles.

“There are no plans at present for Camilla to be crowned queen,” royal biographer Christopher Wilson claimed to New Idea Royals.

“She will, on the death of Queen Elizabeth, become de facto queen consort. But just as she doesn’t use the title of Princess of Wales, to which she’s entitled, she will probably remain Duchess of Cornwall in England and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland.”

While the public have gradually warmed to Camilla since her 2005 wedding to Prince Charles, the fact remains: the majority don’t want to see her as queen.

In 2017, a poll revealed that only 19 per cent of people believed she should take the title. The royal family don’t appear to be convinced, either.

