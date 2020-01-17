Rumour has it that pop sensation Lady Gaga is seriously considering becoming a mother via adoption or surrogacy. Getty

“She got very emotional getting her whole body x-rayed. She has everything she wants in the world, but she’s missing someone to leave her legacy to,” the source added.

The Bad Romance singer, who has been unlucky in love in recent years, apparently told her friends that she is now ready to start a family but doesn’t plan to wait for a steady partner.

“She comes from a strong family and that’s always been something she wants,” the source added.

Among the several suitors Gaga has called it quits with in recent years is Taylor Kinney in 2016, Christian Carino last February and Dan Horton in October.

Gaga’s baby talk comes after the star recently spoke out in support of Bradley Cooper's parenting skills, calling the dad-of-one a "beautiful father".

The singer praised her A Star Is Born co-star during an interview with ELLE US.

“He’s a beautiful father,” Gaga told the publication.

The 33-year-old star also addressed rumours that she and Bradley, 44, who shares his two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk were dating.