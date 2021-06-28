“We feel for Bob, he is a good man and we wish things could be different." Getty

“We visit Bob when we can – wish we could go every week. We love asking him wildlife questions. His wife, Judy, is a beautiful lady,” they explain.

Bob was introduced to the twins through Steve, who they met during a chance encounter saving a sick green sea turtle.

Not long after, the pair were hired to work at the zoo.

Bob with with former Australia Zoo staffers, twins Paula and Bridgette Powers. Supplied

Bob has continually praised the passionate pair, who are affectionately known as “The Twinnies” for their work saving and rehabilitating birds over the years through their registered charity, Twinnies Pelican and Seabird Rescue.

“They are striking because they’re identical twins, but also because they are the most dedicated wildlife carers I’ve ever met,” Bob said of the twins.

“Their patience and intuition has given thousands of feathered friends a second chance.”

Bob's friends have come to his defence following a public fall out with his granddaughter Bindi. Getty

Bob's close friend and biography co-author Amanda French also recently spoke to news.com.au about Bob's sorrow when it comes to the current state of his relationship with the wildlife park.

“It’s hard for him not to be able to return to his son’s resting place as you can understand," Amanda told the publication.

"He hasn’t been back to Australia Zoo since the wildlife hospital was launched in 2008. It was supposed to be dedicated to Bob and his late wife Lynne, because that was where Lynne did the bulk of her wildlife work."

For more, pick a copy of New Idea. On sale now!