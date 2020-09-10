Bindi Irwin (right, with mum Terri Irwin) has been careful to conceal her baby bump on Instagram. Instagram

In the photos she’s posted, Bindi has been careful to conceal her growing baby bump – wearing baggy jumpers or hiding her stomach completely by strategically holding animals in front of her.

“I thought you were pregnant, where’s your bump?” questioned one follower, while another added: “I can't wait to see that baby bump.”

However, some fans were quick to jump to Bindi’s defence, insisting the daughter of the late Steve Irwin is allowed to take her time when it comes to sharing photos of her blossoming bump.

“Dude, you do realise she's only almost 2 months so the bump for first time mums won't show that fast....” one person wrote. “And maybe she wants privacy, gosh!”

Bindi and Chandler, who married at Australia Zoo in March just hours before COVID-19 wedding restrictions came into effect, shared their happy news last month.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi wrote on Instagram.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.

"Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.”

Bindi, who met Chandler while taking him on a private tour of Australia Zoo in 2013, later spilled details of the exact moment she saw that her pregnancy test was positive.

“Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still,” Bindi gushed.

“I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea. He didn’t hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug.

“This news would change the course of our future in the best way. I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive.”