Sarah Jane Adam (pictured) is the first confirmed Big Brother housemate for 2021. Instagram

While she may seem like an unknown to some, Sarah Jane Adam’s antique jewellery business is quite well known, with an Instagram following just shy of 195,000.

“I might be the oldest but I have an opportunity to prove to people that you can all put yourself outside of a comfort zone and fly,” Sarah says.

“It’s going to be mad, it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be terrifying. Bring it on!”

Sarah Jane and the other yet-to-be-revealed housemates definitely have their work cut out for them, being cut-off from the outside world with cameras and microphones recording their every move.

Sarah Jane is the oldest housemate who has appeared on the Australian version of the show. Seven/Instagram

Taking to Instagram shortly after the announcement, Sarah Jane wrote: “So honoured to be the first cab off the rank in the new season of BigBrother Australia 2021!

“Hope you’ll enjoy watching our antics in this incredible game, where we are pushed to our limits xxx Sj,” she added.

Channel 7 is the third Aussie network to take on the OG series, which was a smash hit at a time when fans desperately needed a form of escapism.

While the other housemates are yet to be revealed, among those who have been teased as potential inclusions are TV presenter, DJ and podcaster, Flex Mami.

In a promo video, the multi-talented social media star, whose real name is Lillian Ahenkan, is seen strutting down the street.

"Big Brother intrigues me," Flex Mami says in the clip, "my life is one big social game."

TV Blackbox also hinted that magician and comedian Christopher Wayne, who forms one half of The Naked Magicians duo is another housemate in 2021.

Big Brother is coming soon to Channel 7 and 7plus.