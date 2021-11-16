This gorgeous Christmas tree is 6ft tall and comes with lights already attached, so you can cross that off your list!

Get into the wintery theme of Christmas with this snow-tipped tree, it will transport any space to the North Pole.

Go for a more cosy look this year with this full-bodied 5ft tall dark green tree. Its easy to bring in some festivities to your home by decorating this dark green tree with some bright baubles, or keep it clean and simple with a string of fairy lights.

Wake up to a winter wonderland with this snow-covered tree. The compliments will be flooding in once your family and friends see this pine beauty in your living room.

This natural-looking Christmas tree is 210cm tall and has a gorgeous blend of greens giving it a real and magical feel.

This bushy, easy to assemble tree has a sturdy base and with a few golden baubles or tinsel will look magical in any home.

For those looking for a small tree, that can be easily set up and stored away each year in an apartment, this miniature one from Adairs is petite but sturdy.

8. Soren royal noble Christmas tree 180cm, $64.99, Harris scarfe

In a hurry to set up a Christmas tree? Pick up this traditional one from Harris scarfe within three hours of ordering via click and collect, and bring the magic to your home in an instant.

9. Deluxe Reno Pine Tree 120cm, $149, Myer

This thick tree has 253 tips and is so easy to put together, you're guaranteed a fuss-free Christmas.

This festive tree comes with 3000 LED bulbs in a warm white light covering 1,250 tips of the tree. It's just the right amount of over-the-top you need this Christmas!

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Better Homes & Gardens.