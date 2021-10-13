"No more boring cheese & crackers!" TikTok

Ayeh Far, who goes by the name Cooking with Ayeh on TikTok, has whipped up a new baked feta, tomato and olive dish that's made to serve with crackers.

"No more boring cheese & crackers!" she captioned the video (which you can watch in the player at the top of this story), where she shows exactly how to make the dish in a few easy steps.

To make the new dish, you'll need feta, mixed olives, cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, oregano and chilli flakes.

This baked feta dip hack is popular for a reason. TikTok

You start off by adding the sliced olives and colourful cherry tomatoes to an oven dish, and then grate a clove of garlic on top.

Once you drizzle olive oil on top, you mix all those ingredients together, and make some room in the middle for a block of feta cheese.

After the feta is in, you season it with a sprinkle of oregano, chilli flakes and another drizzle of olive oil, and then bake in the pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.

What you're left with is the perfect dip for your crackers that will surely impress your guests, or you can simply enjoy it on your own during a night in.