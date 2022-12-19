Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is coordinating recalls of baby spinach products due to 'potential contamination' with 'unsafe plant material'. Costco

Spinach recall list Australia

Riviera Fresh – Riviera Farms Baby​ Spinach

Fresh Salad Co – Fresh and Fast Stir Fry

Woolworths – Chicken Cobb Salad and Chickpea Falafel Salad

Coles – Spinach, Chef Blend Tender Leaf, Baby Leaf Blend, Kitchen Green Goddess Salad, Kitchen Chicken BLT Salad Bowl, Kitchen Roast Pumpkin, Fetta & Walnut Salad, Kitchen Smokey Mexican Salad, Kitchen Egg and Spinach Pots

Is spinach safe?

Consumers are advised not to consume the products listed above and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

What shall I do if I have eaten spinach?

Seek medical attention immediately if you experience any unusual symptoms following consumption.

What are the symptoms after consuming the recalled spinach?

Symptoms to look out for include:

Delirium or confusion

Hallucinations

Dilated pupils

Rapid heartbeat

Flushed face

Blurred vision

Dry mouth and skin.

Health advice is available from state and territory health department websites.

How is baby spinach being recalled?

FSANZ is working with state and territory food authorities and food businesses to urgently recall the products.

It has been reported that as investigations continue, more recalls may be issued. Once the investigation is complete and all potentially impacted products have been identified, consumers will be informed.