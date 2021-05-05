Meghan and Harry introduce Archie into the world! Getty

Archie is born!

On May 9th 2019, two-day old Archie made his royal debut into the world, rocking an adorable white beanie to match his mother's gorgeous white dress.

Prince Harry beamed as he cradled his first son in his arms and the world gushed at the newest addition to the royal family.

Great grandmother meets great grandson. Instagram | Chris Allerton

Archie meets the Queen

The same day that Archie was introduced to the world, the newborn met his great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, for the very first time.

The special moment was captured at Windsor castle; the Queen and the late Prince Philip beamed at their eighth great-grandchild, looking as proud as ever.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also present for the sweet introduction.

Talk about cool cousins! Getty

Conspiring Cousins!

On July 10th 2019, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two-month old Archie, attended The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham, England.

Also in attendance was the Cambridge family, and the then-1-year-old Louis couldn't help but give his new cousin a wave while he lay in Meghan's arms. The elder boy was also royally rocking his mother's, Kate Middleton, sunglasses at the time.

Archie was all smiles during his parents' tour of South Africa. Getty

Archie's trip to South Africa

We all remember Meghan and Harry's infamous tour of South Africa. Not only did this trip see Harry reveal that he and William were "on different paths", it also provided royal fans with a bunch of new baby Archie content.

During a visit with Archbishop Desmond Tutu on September 25th 2019, Archie was all smiles as he sat on his mother's lap, laughing his way through what we're sure was a very important meeting.

Beanie buds! Instagram

Baby in a beanie!

As we said goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020, the Sussexes looked back at their jam-packed year through a sweet video shared to the official Sussex Royal Instagram page on January 1st, 2020.

Among the footage was a brand new photo of baby Archie and his father donning some adorable beanies, While Harry opted for a neautral blue one, Archie's was a tad more playful, with pom poms on each side. Have you ever seen anything as cute as that?

Little Archie celebrates one very big milestone. Instagram

Archie turns one

On May 7th 2020, to celebrate little Archie reaching the big one, the Sussexes collaborated with Save The Children to release a video of the Duchess reading her son his favourite book Duck! Rabbit!

Prince Harry even joined in on the fun at the end of the video to provide some hilarious duck sound effects.

And now that Meghan has penned her own children's book, perhaps we'll be gifted another story time featuring Archie. Fingers crossed!

The Sussexes get in the spirit of things! Instagram

A very Archie Christmas!

On Christmas Eve 2020, the world was gifted with a new picture - albeit a cartoon - of the happy Sussex family, dogs and all.

Not-so-little-anymore Archie can be seen on his dad's knee as Meghan looks lovingly at her son in the sweet Christmas card.

The card was released via The Mayhew Instagram account, a nonprofit organisation working to improve the lives of animals, who also revealed the Sussexes made a personal donation to their cause.

Another mini Sussex on the way! Instagram

Archie gets a sister!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delighted the world when they announced they were expecting their second child, later telling Oprah it is to be a girl, on February 15th 2021.

The couple broke the news via a sweet photo released to their friend Misan Harriman's Instagram page. Later, on International Women's Day, on the 8th March 2021, another photo from the same shoot was released. This time, with Archie.

Meghan and Harry cuddled into their son as his head lay on his mum's shoulder, looking very cosy indeed in a sweet jumper!