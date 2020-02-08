Australian Survivor star Lee Carseldine has been hospitalised following a horror spider bite.
The reality-TV star spoke to The Daily Telegraph abut the terrifying ordeal, which went down as he filmed for the upcoming Survivor All Stars series in Fiji.
"It is full on warfare," said the 43-year-old, who spent a week in hospital.
He continued: "I knew if that's what it takes to take it further in the game, I'll worry about the consequences when I get home."
Lee also revealed that he had to undergo a shoulder reconstruction surgery when he arrived back in Brisbane after his stint on the show.
"I spent the first few weeks in hospital with the infection, and then the shoulder," he added.
The news comes days after a report claiming he is dating his All Stars costar Felicity 'Flick' Eggington.
The pair looked very close as they watched the reality-TV show at co-star Mat Rogers' house.
The pair spent time together in series one in 2016, but Lee later got together with his other co-star, El Rowland, at the time.
After spending 55 days on an abandoned island in Samoa in 2016, they dated for three years, but split in February 2019 when they failed to blend their families together.