Australian Survivor: All Stars premieres on tonight on Channel Ten, and it's already shaping up to be a very interesting season.

Contestants Brooke Jowett and Locky Gilbert have revealed that they have formed an alliance - of the romantic sort.

Model Brooke, who made it to 45 days in season three, and Locky, who came fifth in season four, confessed they've fallen for each other during an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

"He's pretty big and manly so as soon as I saw him on the beach I knew I was in a bit of trouble," Brooke told the publication.

While Locky said they managed to keep their PDAs to a minimum while on the island - mainly because they were so stinky!

"There was never too much PDA anywhere on the island, just hugs and some cuddles I guess. Remember we haven't showered in ages," he said.

However, he added:"Even though, Brooke seemed stunning every day."