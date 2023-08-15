There were euphoric scenes as the Matildas won their quarter final against France Getty

Prior to the tournament kicking off on July 20th, the PM all but promised a public holiday if the Matilda's managed to win, reflecting on his previous promise that he would introduce a new public holiday if the Socceroos won the Men's World Cup in 2022.

"It's up to each state and territory to designate public holidays," he told The Daily Aus.

"But rest assured - should the Matildas win the World Cup on home soil I reckon there were be a race by Premiers to declare a public holiday.

With only two matches left, the PM has made new comments to the ABC, revealing that he would "personally love" to see a public holiday go ahead.

"They go into a semifinal on Wednesday, which happens to be the day of [national cabinet]," he told the ABC earlier this week.

"So certainly, I'll be raising it with all the premiers and chief ministers, seeking their views on the potential to have a day off."



So far only NSW Premier Chris Minns has publically backed the idea for his state, he told 4GB in a statement: "We'd love to back the Matildas with a public holiday," he said.

Whilst the decider match for the grand finale doesn't start until 8pm Wednesday night, discussions around a potential public holiday won't commence until the National Cabinet meets in the afternoon of the same day.

"We'll work with the other states and the Commonwealth to get the right date," Premier Minns said adding that there would be a "massive civic celebration" to allow the Matildas to "celebrate with the people of Sydney."

There are fears for the economy however if a public holiday does take place, with Opposition Minister Peter Dutton warning it would cost an estimated $2bn.

"It is a stunt that will have no legacy impact. The prime minister has tried to make the Matildas' success all about him," he warned in parliament.

If a public holiday takes place, it will happen within the week from the (fingers crossed) Matilda's ascension to 2023 champions.