Sam and Nikki fell out of love but remain civil. Nowadays Sam is dating new girlfriend Kristie (right). Supplied

Sam and Kristie first hooked up during the pandemic before going public at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Though the pair are known for their very public displays of affection, it’s not all been smooth-sailing.

Not long after becoming an official couple, they found themselves embroiled in a messy love triangle involving Sam’s ex, Nikki Stanton, another American soccer star.

At the time Sam gave an interview with the Daily Telegraph, insisting she’d simply “fallen out of love” with Nikki after seven years together.

“Thankfully everyone, including Nikki, has moved on, and in a way, it’s a good thing she’s not in the US team - that could’ve been very awkward!” adds our insider.

Injury forced Sam out of the Matilda's first World Cup game against Ireland Supplied

For Perth-born Sam it’s all about getting back to the sport she loves.

“Sam’s calf injury created more headlines than the actual game - she's a true national treasure!

“She’s racing the clock to be fit in time, but if she’s not 100 percent, she won’t compromise the team - they always come first. She’d be heartbroken not being able to run on with them,” continues the source.

“She’ll do everything from the sidelines to make sure the girls know they can do it without her.”

Girlfriend Kristie has given Sam a reason to smile as she battles being sidelined Supplied

While Sam plays in the UK for Chelsea, and Kristie for the Houston Dash in the American league, they've managed in just a few short years to become one of the most influential power couples in women’s sport.

“Don’t underestimate behind the scenes just how hard Kristie is working on getting Sam back in the mix - she knows how much it means to her,” adds the source.

“Ultimately, if the Matildas do indeed end up playing the US then we can expect yet another sold-out crowd and a TV ratings bonanza - along with plenty of fireworks both on and off the field!”