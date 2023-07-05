"These 23 players not only exemplify what it means to be a part of the tradition of the CommBank Matildas, but also what it means to represent the 25 million Australians we know are fully behind us," he continued.
"They have the heart, desire and the passion for the crest, and I can’t wait to see the next part of their story."
Jumping into preparations, the team will kick off their World Cup journey on July 20 against the Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia, Sydney.
The 23 Matildas FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 squad players are as below.
Goalkeepers
Mackenzie Arnold Age: 29 | Caps: 34
Teagan Micah Age: 25 | Caps: 14
Lydia Williams Age: 35 | Caps: 102
Defenders
Ellie Carpenter Age: 23 | Caps: 61 | Goals: 3
Steph Catley Age: 29 | Caps: 109 | Goals: 109
Charlotte Grant Age: 21 | Caps: 18 | Goals: 1
Clare Hunt Age: 24 | Caps: 5
Alanna Kennedy Age: 38 | Caps: 108 | Goals: 8
Aivi Luik Age: 38 | Caps: 42 | Goals: 1
Courtney Nevin Age: 21 | Caps: 21
Clare Polkinghorne Age: 34 | Caps: 156 | Goals: 16
Midfielders
Alex Chidiac Age: 24 | Caps: 27 | Goals: 2
Kyra Cooney-Cross Age: 21 | Caps: 27
Katrina Gorry Age: 30 | Caps: 93 | Goals: 17
Emily van Egmond Age: 30 | Caps: 93 | Goals: 17
Clare Wheeler Age: 25 | Caps: 13
Tameka Yallop Age: 32 | Caps: 112 | Goals: 12
Forwards
Caitlin Foord Age: 28 | Caps: 108 | Goals: 29
Mary Fowler Age: 20 | Caps: 36 | Goals: 9
Sam Kerr (C) Age: 29 | Caps: 120 | Goals: 63
Hayley Raso Age: 28 | Caps: 70 | Goals: 12
Kyah Simon Age: 32 | Caps: 111 | Goals: 29
Cortnee Vine Age: 25 | Caps: 16 | Goals: 3