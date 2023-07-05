Marking the end of a two-and-a-half-year process, the Matildas squad for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup has finally been announced!

Comprised of 23 members, the team will welcome back 15 players from the 2019 quadrennial tournament, while seven others will be making their Women's World Cup debuts.

WATCH: Matildas players react to being selected for the 2023 World Cup Squad. Article continues after video.