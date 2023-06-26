The prized 2023 Women's World Cup trophy. Getty

How long does the Women's World Cup run for?

The tournament kicks off on July 20 and runs until August 20.

Competing teams in the 2023 Women's World Cup

32 countries will face off in the 2023 Women's World Cup. Originally capped at 12, the tournament opened up to 16 in 1999 and 24 in 2015.

Following the group stage draw (consisting of eight groups of four), the Round of 16 will commence on August 5, the Quarter Final on August 11, the Semi-Final on August 15, the Third-Place Match on August 19, and the Grand Final on August 20.

2023 Women's World Cup groups Fédération Internationale De Football Association (FIFA)

Who's won the most Women's World Cup titles?

Currently, the USA is leading the pack when it comes to Women's World Cup wins. Sitting at four, they are followed by Germany with two, Norway with one and Japan with one.

Where to watch the 2023 Women's World Cup

For free-to-air customers, The Seven Network will be airing 15 key matches live and free on Seven and 7plus.

Australian viewers can also tune in on Optus Sport for live coverage across the competition.

How to buy tickets for the Women's World Cup

Those wishing to attend the event in person can purchase tickets at the official FIFA ticketing portal. This is the only authorised sales channel for ticket purchases - which includes Australian, New Zealand and international customers.

Users must create a FIFA ticketing account to make a purchase. Full ticket prices can be viewed on the FIFA website.